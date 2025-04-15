Barça continues to fight to win all possible titles this season, but Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick are already working with an eye on the summer transfer market. While it's true that the squad is complete and very competitive, Hansi Flick wants some adjustments that will require spending money. One of these will come precisely to increase competition in the midfield: Dani Olmo and Gavi already know it, both will have a new rival in the culer midfield.

It's clear that Gavi and Dani Olmo will remain important in the Barça that Hansi Flick is structuring, but the German coach has set his sights on another great midfielder. The curious thing about this operation is that Barça will make a move for a player from 2 RFEF, which is equivalent to the fourth tier of Spanish soccer. We're talking about a player who is not yet a professional, who was born in 2004 and will sign for Barça to compete for a spot with Dani Olmo and Gavi.

The transfer market has already started for a Barça that is playing a significant part of its future options in this final stretch of the season: making money equals signing. Beyond what happens on the field, Flick has his eye on a talented midfielder who will come to make Dani Olmo and Gavi's lives 'impossible'. Joan Laporta already confirms this operation for this transfer market: it won't exceed even a million euros, but it's about a midfielder with exceptional quality.

Gavi and Dani Olmo Stay, but Flick Signs More Competition for His New Barça

It's no secret that Barça, led by Joan Laporta and Flick, is looking for new midfielders to improve their attack. Dani Olmo and Gavi have their continuity assured, but Flick has commented that, if the opportunity arises, he would like to have another new midfielder.

Said and done: Barça takes advantage of the team's good dynamics to close a new signing from 2 RFEF, the fourth tier of Spanish soccer.

Neither Gavi Nor Dani Olmo, Joan Laporta Confirms It: Hansi Flick Takes Him to Barça Now

Dani Olmo and Gavi have many chances to enjoy quality minutes with Hansi Flick in this final stretch of the season and, of course, during the upcoming one. However, Hansi Flick has set his sights on a talent who will join Barça with a reserve team contract and who has many chances to move up to the first team.

This player is Izan González, a player from Cornellà, a team that plays in 2RFEF and is fighting relegation in these final rounds. González, trained in the youth ranks of the Cornellà club, has an offer from Barça's reserve team to join the culer club, which could also be relegated in this final stretch.

Barça has been following González for a long time, who has a market value of about 50,000 euros and is an undisputed starter in the Catalan club of Spanish 2RFEF. Barça wants to count on Izan González for the next season, mainly to strengthen the reserve team, although it is not ruled out that he competes with Dani Olmo and Gavi for minutes.