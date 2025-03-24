Alexia Putellas Faces the Media After the Debacle with Real Madrid: 'When...'

Women's Barça experienced a severe blow this Sunday during the clásico against Real Madrid at the Montjuïc stadium. For the first time, Real Madrid defeated Barça 3-1 in Liga F, an unexpected result, but typical of sports.

The Impact of the Defeat

The Women's Barça did not measure up in a match where Real Madrid excelled brightly. Pere Romeu's team went out with the intention of regaining victory in the third clásico of this month, but they did not manage to achieve it.

A goal by Alba Redondo and two by Caroline Weir, who was one of the standout players of the match, gave Madrid the victory. Meanwhile, Caroline Graham Hansen scored the only goal for Barça. The match was marked by several controversial refereeing decisions that sparked debate among fans and players.

| Europa Press

Alexia Putellas Faces the Defeat

Alexia Putellas, as captain and, as she has done on other occasions, faced the defeat. In her statements, she made it clear that the team can't afford the mistake of ignoring what happened: "When the result is like this, we've done something wrong and we need to correct it and move on." Alexia showed her sense of responsibility as a locker room leader and emphasized that defeats, although tough, are part of the game.

"We're upset, like on the day of Levante," she commented, showing that although the blow was strong, the team has the ability to overcome these situations. The players felt affected, but also aware that they must move forward. "We never take victory for granted," she added, highlighting the importance of not relaxing, even against seemingly weaker teams.

Controversy and Perspective

Regarding the controversy of the disallowed goal by Jana Fernández, which would have meant a 2-1 lead for Barça, Alexia expressed her disagreement with the referee's decision. "For me, it's not offside," she commented firmly, asserting that the play was not correctly called. Instead of focusing on the controversy, the captain reminded that the team had 80 minutes to improve their performance.

As for the points, Alexia was realistic. "We're four points behind," referring to the gap with Madrid, and pointed out that the goal remains intact: "We want to continue and add three by three." The team knows they must correct what happened, but they trust in their potential to keep fighting for all the titles.