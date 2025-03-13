Unexpected: Míchel Passes on Eric García, Requests 2 Other Barça Signings: There's a Surprise

Girona, which last season was the true protagonist with its historic qualification for the Champions League, is currently having a more discreet season. The Montilivi team, despite missing several of its pillars from the previous season like Savinho or Aleix García, still has options to fight for European spots. It hasn't been easy, but Míchel is managing to exceed all expectations.

However, looking ahead to the next season, Girona's coach wants to strengthen several key positions to build a more competitive team. In this regard, Míchel has been trying for several months to sign his favorite, Eric García. However, he has encountered resistance from Barça and Flick, who doesn't want to let the Catalan center-back leave.

In this scenario, Míchel has ruled out Eric García but remains interested in other footballers from Barça. He knows that not everyone can play at Camp Nou, so he is eager to know Flick's discards to go after them. Specifically, Girona's coach has his eye on two players from the culé squad.

Iñaki Peña Recovers His Smile Looking at Girona

Iñaki Peña is not going through his best moment at Barça: Hansi Flick's decisions have led to some controversy in the goalkeeping position. After announcing that the chosen one for all competitions would be the Polish Szczęsny, Iñaki Peña has been completely relegated to the bench. His frustration is so evident that the Alicante goalkeeper has already considered leaving Barça in the summer.

With a contract until June 2026 and a market value of 11M, Iñaki Peña could be a more than affordable signing for Girona, which seeks to strengthen its goalkeeping. He doesn't have Hansi Flick's confidence, while Míchel would be delighted to have his services. He is a TOP-level goalkeeper who could help the Catalans achieve their goals.

Álex Valle, Girona's Second TOP Target

Meanwhile, Girona would also be interested in the figure of Álex Valle, a left-back from FC Barcelona on loan at Cesc Fàbregas's Como. The young academy player, who started the season at Celtic, didn't find enough continuity in the Scottish team. Barça decided to cancel that loan to send him to Cesc's Como so he could enjoy more playing time, and it seems the decision has been very successful.

Since his arrival, Álex Valle has settled as a starter on the left flank of Como. However, despite being on loan, he has a hard time returning to Barça after Gerard Martín's renewal. Therefore, his transfer to Girona is an option that appeals to all parties involved.

We'll see if Míchel manages to seal the signings of Iñaki Peña and Álex Valle. What is clear is that neither the goalkeeper nor the wing-back will have opportunities at Barça. Girona, alert to the situation, could take advantage.