Jules Koundé Admits He Is Coming to Barça After Rejecting Real Madrid: 'It's the Best...'

Jules Koundé has established himself as an essential piece in Barça's scheme. His versatility has allowed him to successfully adapt to the right-back position, forming an outstanding duo with Lamine Yamal. Additionally, his ability to perform as a center-back is highly valued by Hansi Flick, who considers him an essential player in his complex tactical system.

| Europa Press

However, despite Jules Koundé's importance, Barça has identified the need to strengthen the right-back position for the next season. Héctor Fort, theoretically his substitute, has had little participation due to Flick's lack of confidence in his abilities. This situation has led the management, headed by Deco and Laporta, to seek a higher-level substitute for Koundé at right-back.​

Jules Koundé is fully aware that he can't relax. This year he has no competition with Héctor Fort, but the reality is that everything can change for the next season. The fact is that Barça's leadership has focused their attention on a TOP wing-back who was rejected by Real Madrid months ago.

We are talking about Jeremie Frimpong, right-back for Bayer Leverkusen. The Dutch player has expressed his desire to make the leap to a bigger club, placing Barça and Real Madrid as his main options. Initially, Bernabéu seemed to be the most likely destination for Frimpong, but Madrid's interest in Alexander-Arnold has opened the possibility for Barça to get ahead in the negotiations.

| @jeremiefrimpong

Jeremie Frimpong and Jules Koundé, Two TOP Solutions for Flick

Jules Koundé is very happy at Barça and his relationship with Hansi Flick is magnificent. He has played almost every match: he has only been left out of two matches for arriving late to the pre-match talk. A decision that Koundé accepts and that doesn't change the good vibe he maintains with Flick.

However, the possible incorporation of Jeremie Frimpong could change everything. His presence would offer Barça a solid and versatile alternative, capable of competing with Jules Koundé. Hansi Flick knows this and that is why he has requested his signing.

We will see what happens in a few months, but it is evident that Jeremie Frimpong greatly improves the performance that the current substitute for Jules Koundé can offer. Héctor Fort has fewer and fewer chances of staying at Barça. It is most likely that he will leave on loan to gain experience.