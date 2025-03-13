Confirmed, Luis de la Fuente Calls Barça and Real Madrid: 'There Are 2 Big Surprises'

Luis de la Fuente, the leader of the Spanish National Team, must make an important decision in the coming hours. Let's remember that after Luis Enrique's departure, Spanish soccer was plunged into absolute uncertainty, but the Basque coach managed to bring stability to the national team. In a short time, he not only calmed the waters but also achieved one of the greatest recent successes by winning the European Championship last summer.

This Friday, Luis de la Fuente will announce the list of players drafted for the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal matches, where Spain will face the Netherlands. In this regard, Luis de la Fuente has contacted both Barça and Real Madrid to confirm the names of two players who will be on the list.

| Europa Press

Returns to the Spanish National Team by Order of Luis de la Fuente

Íñigo Martínez will receive the call from Luis de la Fuente after many months away from the Spanish National Team. His experience and defensive solidity are indisputable, and his performance this season has earned him much praise. Íñigo Martínez, who has settled in at FC Barcelona with Flick, has been an essential part of the Catalan team's defensive structure.

His ability to anticipate plays, lead the defense, and his experience in international competitions make him a valuable player for Luis de la Fuente. Despite not being drafted lately, Martínez's experience in high-pressure matches makes him an ideal option for the Spanish National Team's upcoming commitment.

| E-Noticies

The Great Surprise of Luis de la Fuente Plays in Real Madrid

Beyond Íñigo Martínez, Luis de la Fuente also plans to draft a footballer from Real Madrid who is performing at a high level. We are talking about Raúl Asencio, the young central defender who has become a key starter for Ancelotti in just a few months.

His inclusion in Luis de la Fuente's list is surprising due to his youth and inexperience, but his performance has been more than outstanding. Raúl Asencio has proven to be a fast defender, with great ability to read the game and a notable capacity to anticipate the opponent's plays.

In recent months, he has managed to earn a spot in the first team of Real Madrid, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by Luis de la Fuente. Despite his young age, Asencio has shown that he has the quality and maturity necessary to make the leap to the Spanish National Team. His inclusion is a bet for the future, a risky move that, if successful, could yield great rewards in the long term.