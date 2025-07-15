Confirmed, Jules Koundé's executioner is linked to Barça: Flick definitely wants him

Barça are still searching for a winger who can give Raphinha and Lamine Yamal a rest at key moments of the season. Roony Bardghji, who has already landed in the Catalan capital, is a developing option due to his youth and lack of experience. This has led Flick to consider bringing in a more experienced player to complete the squad.

| E-Noticies

Since the search began, several names have been strongly linked: Nico Williams, Luis Díaz, Rashford, and Rafael Leao. However, it seems that none of these will be chosen: Nico Williams renewed his contract with Athletic Club, while Luis Díaz is very close to signing for Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Rafael Leao will remain at AC Milan, and Rashford doesn't fully convince Barça's sporting directors.

The man who threw Jules Koundé off his game is linked with Barça again

A couple of seasons ago, Barça, then managed by Xavi Hernández, traveled to Andalusia hoping to take three points from Granada's stadium. However, the final score was 2-2. Jules Koundé personally suffered the skills of a young winger who, mercilessly, beat him several times and scored a brace.

Bryan Zaragoza, the diminutive and skillful winger from Granada, left Jules Koundé completely out of position with two actions that were among the most talked about. He scored 2 goals in half an hour and was a real headache for the Barça defense.

His performance showed Jules Koundé's fragility against fast players, but above all, it put him on FC Barcelona's radar. With his agility and vision of the game, Bryan Zaragoza proved he had the potential to stand out in higher-level teams.

Flick sees an opportunity in Bryan Zaragoza

Although Bryan Zaragoza is now part of Bayern Munich, his future with the German team isn't guaranteed. Vincent Kompany, who doesn't include him in his plans, has made it clear he should look for a way out. This is where Barça could step in, since with the need for a quality backup for the wings, Bryan Zaragoza emerges as an interesting option.

Flick has started to take an interest in the player in recent hours. Although his time at Bayern hasn't been what was desired, Bryan Zaragoza has the talent needed to succeed at an elite club like Barça. With his ability to beat opponents and his speed, he could be the perfect complement for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.