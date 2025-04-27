Unexpected, Davide Ancelotti 'Betrays' Madrid: He Already Has a New Team in La Liga

Real Madrid isn't having an easy season, quite the opposite, and in the summer it is desired that Florentino Pérez will make changes on the bench. The merengue club has already been knocked out of the great European competition decisively against Arsenal with an aggregate score of 5-1. A defeat that has hurt Madridists a lot and will have consequences at all levels.

Regarding the league championship, Real Madrid is 4 points behind the leader Barça with only a few matches left. Only a debacle from the blaugrana team could endanger the title for Hansi Flick's side. Carlo Ancelotti will not continue leading the team, and the white club will have to look for a new coach.

Among the candidates, the name of Xabi Alonso is strongly mentioned, even ahead of other well-known figures like Zidane or Mourinho. Xabi Alonso is doing a great job at Bayern Leverkusen, which he led to win the Bundesliga last season. Another who could be considered for the bench is Davide Ancelotti, the son of the current coach.

Davide Ancelotti Considers Himself Ready for the White Bench

Carletto's son believes he is more than ready to take responsibility for leading the merengue team. However, Florentino Pérez doesn't think the same and doesn't believe he is the best option. In such a situation, Davide Ancelotti would be looking for other alternatives to start a solo career.

In recent hours, the interest of Real Sociedad in Davide Ancelotti is gaining strength after it has been confirmed that Imanol Alguacil will not continue. The txuri urdin coach has not accepted the renewal offer from the Donostia club and has decided not to continue. Thus ends a six-and-a-half-season tenure leading the team with the Copa title won in 2020.

Real Sociedad Interested in Davide Ancelotti's Profile

Several coaches are being mentioned to fill the vacant position that Imanol Alguacil will leave at Real Sociedad for the next season. Among them, the current Girona coach, Míchel González, but also Xavi or Lopetegui are mentioned. The most surprising name is Davide Ancelotti, son of the current Real Madrid coach.

If his signing by Real becomes a reality, Davide Ancelotti would go on to coach one of Madrid's rivals in the League. Davide is clear that he will not continue as the assistant coach of the white team since he wants to take a step forward in his career. Davide Ancelotti is determined to start an adventure as the head coach on the bench of an important team.