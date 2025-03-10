Unexpected: Chelsea Forgets Marc Casadó by Offering €60M, New Target at Barça

The emergence of Marc Casadó in FC Barcelona's first team has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season. Thanks to the opportunities provided by Hansi Flick and his unbelievable performance in each match, the '17' has managed to earn a place in the midfield. His growth has been so remarkable that he has already attracted the attention of major clubs and prompted the first offers, such as Chelsea's.

Those at Stamford Bridge have shown a lot of interest in Marc Casadó on several occasions, even before he debuted under Flick's orders, but the player's response has been negative. First, it was in the summer, and months later, in January, when Casadó was already fully established in the starting eleven, Chelsea asked again about his availability. However, despite the insistence of the London club, Casadó will not leave FC Barcelona, as his goal is to continue growing and succeed at Camp Nou.

| E-Noticies

Chelsea Moves on from Marc Casadó

Faced with Casadó's refusal, Chelsea's management has decided to change their target. If Marc Casadó is no longer their priority, another star from FC Barcelona has come into their sights. This time, Chelsea has set their eyes on Gavi, the talented midfielder from Seville, who is considered one of Barça's great assets.

Although Gavi is vital for the Barça locker room, the truth is that he hasn't had all the opportunities he expected this season. The competition in the midfield is fierce, with high-quality players like Pedri, De Jong, Dani Olmo, and Fermín. Moreover, Flick seems not to be entirely satisfied with his performance when he takes the field.

For all these reasons, if the situation doesn't change, Gavi might consider a change of scenery in search of more prominence; especially after learning of Chelsea's interest. Indeed, the English are willing to offer 60M euros to secure his services.

Gavi and Chelsea, a Real Option?

For now, despite Chelsea's interest, Gavi's departure from FC Barcelona seems a distant option, as the player wants to continue succeeding at the club of his life. However, the lack of playing time could make the player question his future at Camp Nou.

If Chelsea continues to insist and presents a formal offer of 60M euros, Gavi might see in that proposal an opportunity to grow at another major European club. We'll see what happens, but what is clear is that the competition and the offers received will start to play an important role in his decision.