This weekend has been especially tough for Barcelona fans due to the unexpected passing of Dr. Carles Miñarro. His departure has left a great void in the club and among all those who had the privilege of knowing him. However, the soccer season continues, and at Barça, sports planning doesn't stop.

After the loss of Carles Miñarro, the club has found solace in positive news. Deco has taken on the responsibility of structuring the team's future with determination. His experience and vision are essential to keeping Barça at the elite level of world soccer, and his latest move is good proof of that.

Deco Moves Forward: Pedri, Gavi, and Now...

One of Deco's priorities has been to ensure the continuity of the best talents representing the club's present and future. In this regard, the renewals of Pedri and Gavi have already been successfully managed. Both players have extended their ties with Barça until 2030, which reinforces the club's stability and projection.

Pedri, at 22 years old, has established himself as a key piece in Barça's scheme. His ability to control the tempo of the game and his vision make him an exceptional midfielder. Meanwhile, Gavi, despite not having much prominence now, his renewal until 2030 ensures the presence of a player who brings energy and creativity to the blaugrana midfield.

However, Deco has not only focused on the renewals of Pedri and Gavi. His strategic plan encompasses the consolidation of a competitive and balanced squad. In this regard, his next great achievement will be finalizing Raphinha's renewal until 2029, which is already well underway.

Raphinha Joins the List

Deco has set aside potential signings to allocate all necessary resources to renewals. Pedri, Gavi, Araújo, and Cubarsí have renewed in recent weeks, and now Raphinha joins. The winger still has a contract until 2027, but it will be extended until 2029 to ensure his continuity and avoid possible rumors about his departure.

Undoubtedly, a great piece of news for FC Barcelona, as Raphinha is being the pillar on which Flick has based his offensive plan. This season, the '11' already has 25 goals and 18 assists, numbers of a true star that will earn him the renewal. Not only that, but in addition to extending his contract, Deco will increase Raphinha's salary.