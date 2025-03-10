From Bernabéu to Camp Nou, Top Signing: Hansi Flick Rubs His Hands

Hansi Flick has arrived at Camp Nou to bring happiness back to the fans and make the team improve. Since he landed in the Catalan city, the results have only increased, and the team is in a great moment. In fact, the management has admitted on several occasions that this is precisely the reason why they brought the German.

Barça is recovering from a significant economic crisis and is already starting to explore the best market options. In an attempt to strengthen its defense, there is a name that is becoming increasingly viable and has already excelled at Bernabéu. Everything points to Hansi Flick having given his approval, and there will be movements soon.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick, Attentive to What Happens at Bernabéu

Barça has a very competent squad made up of young and ambitious footballers. The youth academy has always been the strong point of the Catalan entity, and the talents that come from it are not common. Despite having big names like Lewandowski or Íñigo Martínez, the squad is mostly made up of young players from La Masia.

Hansi Flick has managed to adapt perfectly to Barça's DNA and has made just the right changes for everything to work. Following Xavi Hernández's project, the German has progressed by leaps and bounds. Barça fans are once again enjoying their team, and the stadium is full every time the team plays at home.

However, although Hansi Flick's squad is already very complete, the management is thinking of strengthening the defense with a TOP signing. We are talking about Andrei Ratiu, the right-back from Rayo Vallecano who excelled yesterday at Bernabéu just as he did a few weeks ago at Camp Nou. Against Real Madrid, Ratiu shut down Vinícius Júnior throughout the match and demonstrated having enough personality not to be intimidated by such a colossal stage.

Andrei Ratiu, in Hansi Flick's Spotlight

Andrei Ratiu has a market value of 7 million euros, but his clause at Rayo Vallecano is 25M. A figure that perfectly reflects his potential but is not extremely high, sparking Hansi Flick's interest. The Romanian defender is being key to the good performance of the Madrid team and has caught Barça's attention.

Hansi Flick wants to incorporate a quality reinforcement to give Jules Koundé a rest, and Andrei Ratiu is a great option. Yesterday he already excelled at Bernabéu, and it is likely that he will do so at Camp Nou. Without a doubt, the name of Andrei Ratiu is increasingly resonating in the offices of FC Barcelona.