Unexpected, Barça sets a condition to sell Fermín López: 'only if...'

The summer transfer market is approaching and rumors are intensifying, especially in a team like Barça. In recent weeks, Fermín López is in the spotlight due to the growing uncertainty about his future. Numerous reports place him outside FC Barcelona despite the Andalusian denying any possible change of scenery.

Fermín appeared in the elite unexpectedly last year thanks to Xavi Hernández's insistence, which allowed him to accumulate many minutes of play. Since then, he has become a very valuable asset for the club, and this was recognized by Deco and Laporta with his renewal. Fermín López renewed until 2029 with a 500 million clause and significantly improved his previous contract, but now everything could change with what might happen this very summer.

| Europa Press

Although Fermín López is not an undisputed starter due to the enormous competition in the midfield, the midfielder stands out for being an important player in the German coach's scheme. Fermín is one of those players every team would want to have in their ranks and Flick is aware of this. Always committed, he never gives up on a ball, willing to take on any role, and with a lot of goals.

Flick, delighted with Fermín

Hansi Flick has a fairly fixed scheme, although he is in favor of making rotations to manage his players. In the attacking midfield, Dani Olmo is the chosen one when he is in full physical condition. However, Fermín also has an important role in the locker room: this season he has participated in 43 matches, 1,834 minutes of play, and has scored 6 goals and provided 9 assists.

Fermín López's performances have sparked the interest of several European teams, including Atlético de Madrid. His vision of the game and second-line arrival provide many opportunities and goals for the team, a quality highly sought after in the market. In this regard, despite FC Barcelona not wanting to let Fermín go, there is a case in which Deco and Laporta would accept his sale.

| Europa Press

Fermín López will only leave Barça if...

Despite the rumors, Fermín López is fully committed and doesn't consider the possibility of leaving the club. However, the culé sports management is keen on reinforcing several positions on the field. It is known that FC Barcelona needs liquidity, so they might showcase some of their franchise players.

If Barça decides to bring in a top-level '9' or a top winger, the possible sacrifice could be Fermín López. However, Deco and Laporta are clear that they will not listen to any offer below 60M euros if the '16' has to leave. Right now it seems complicated, but this is the only scenario in which the Catalan club considers Fermín's departure.