Unexpectedly, Barça confirm what's happening with Andreas Christensen: Flick has been responsible

Andreas Christensen arrived at Barça in 2022 as a free agent from Chelsea with the intention of establishing himself at the heart of the defense. The initial idea was for him to provide solidity and experience at the back for the Catalans. However, the course of events within the club changed the script that had been planned for the Dane.

Due to Sergio Busquets's departure, Xavi had to reposition players and Christensen ended up adapting to the midfield. Surprisingly, he performed above what was expected in the new position. Number "15" adapted perfectly to the center of the field, leading even Flick to keep him in that area after he recovered from a long injury.

| Europa Press

An untimely injury has prevented Andreas Christensen from playing more

The first match of the season was the last Andreas Christensen played in 2024. He couldn't return until the end of April 2025 after several months of recovery. However, once he returned, Christensen has made it clear that he can be a very valuable player for Flick's plans.

Christensen has shown his versatility by performing well both as a center-back and as a pivot. In both positions, he provides defensive balance and a clean build-up with the ball. His versatility is an important asset for Flick, which forces Barça to make decisions about his future.

The uncertain future of Andreas Christensen

Despite what he offers on the field, Andreas Christensen is on the way out. His contract ends in 2026 and his market value is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs. These factors place him on Barça's list of transferable players.

However, in an unexpected turn, the club has confirmed that Christensen will be part of the preseason. The final decision about his future is up to Flick. The German coach has given the green light for him to stay: he will evaluate his performance and make a definitive decision.

Flick has the final say on Andreas Christensen

This confirmation surprises many, since it was expected that Christensen would be sold or loaned out. Barça's trust in Flick to decide reflects the importance they attach to the sporting project. The preseason will be key for Andreas Christensen to show that he deserves to stay.

Andreas Christensen has a unique opportunity to prove himself. His continuity is by no means ruled out, and it will depend on his level and attitude during training and preparation matches. Flick will decide if he counts on the Dane for next season.