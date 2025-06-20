Unexpected, Ansu Fati leaves as a bargaining chip: Deco trades him for a top full-back

Ansu Fati's time at Barça seems to be coming to an end, although with a lot of uncertainty: Barça and Monaco have resumed negotiations to unblock his departure. After weeks of rumors, approaches, and obstacles along the way, it seems that the agreement is very close. A deal that could be finalized as a swap, with Ansu heading to the Principality and one of the full-backs from the Monaco squad arriving in Barcelona.

Ansu Fati, after making his debut at just 16 years old, was labeled as the club's great prospect. His goals and quality never went unnoticed, but soon his future was threatened by his constant injuries. He was sidelined for several months due to his knee and was never the same again.

Last season, Barça's "10" wasn't considered by Hansi Flick, who barely gave him any minutes. Ansu Fati played a merely testimonial role, playing 298 minutes in 11 matches. It's clear that the German coach doesn't count on the academy graduate, which is why Deco will transfer him to Monaco.

Ansu Fati will sign for Monaco

Although the agreement seems to be decided, the differences between both clubs have caused the signing to be delayed. The main stumbling block is the salary split: Deco wants Monaco to cover 80% (eighty percent), while the Principality team only wants to cover 30% (thirty percent).

Now, after several days of negotiations, both parties have started to make moves, aware that the situation must be solved soon. Barça had agreed to negotiate the loan of Ansu Fati with a mandatory purchase clause of 14 million. However, Deco has come up with an even better idea.

Barça's sporting director is interested in bringing in Vanderson, Monaco's full-back, to accompany Jules Koundé in his position. It's still too early to know if Monaco will accept Barça's proposal, but Deco is thinking of offering 30 million. This operation could further facilitate Ansu Fati's departure from Barcelona.

Vanderson, the full-back Deco is interested in

The Brazilian full-back from Monaco stands out for his speed, power, and ability to join the attack. Vanderson's style fits perfectly with Hansi Flick's Barça, which seeks full-backs with offensive projection to create danger on the wings. Flick sees in Vanderson a young talent with a lot of potential who could perfectly strengthen the right flank alongside Koundé.

Deco has been following Vanderson's development for some time, valuing his youth, potential, and ability to adapt to various tactical systems. Ansu Fati is emerging as a key piece for the Brazilian to land at Camp Nou. The coming days will be key to determining whether the swap deal ends up materializing.