Szczesny has changed the terms of his contract renewal: Barça can't refuse

The Camp Nou goal has been the subject of much debate in recent hours following the signing of Joan García. Once the arrival of the goalkeeper from Sallent has been made official, Barça will have to solve the future of their other goalkeepers.

| E-Noticies, @RCDEspanyol

To begin with, Iñaki Peña will leave for sure this summer: several teams have already submitted their offers for the Alicante goalkeeper. As a result, all attention is focused on Ter Stegen and Szczesny. On one hand, the Pole has found his place in Barcelona and wants to stay; meanwhile, in the German's case, his future is causing many rumors and comments.

Joan García has arrived to be the starter, so Ter Stegen will have to look for his future away from Camp Nou. For the German goalkeeper, being able to play regularly is vital in order to face the 2026 World Cup in the best possible condition. Ter Stegen, as the starter for the German national team, can't risk being left on the bench.

This scenario leaves Szczesny as Joan García's backup if the issue of his contract is solved. Let's remember that the Pole accepted Barça's offer by signing until the end of the season. However, his brilliant performance and experience have led Deco to put a contract renewal on the table for him.

Szczesny's renewal depends on one detail

Barça's board, led by Joan Laporta, hopes to finalize the renewal of Szczesny in the coming days. The goalkeeper has been one of the season's great sensations due to his quick adaptation to Barça. In total, "Tek" played 30 matches, conceding 36 goals, but kept a clean sheet in 14 games.

Meanwhile, since his debut in the Copa in Barbastro, Barça went 20 matches unbeaten, recording 17 wins and 3 draws. The Polish goalkeeper has adapted perfectly to Hansi Flick's system, which plays with a very high defensive line and maximum risk. Szczesny has fully earned his renewal, but he'll only accept if his wishes are met.

Although initially the board wanted to offer him a two-year renewal, Szczesny will only accept one more year on his contract. He'll sign his renewal until 2026 with the idea of hanging up his gloves next summer, knowing he'll have few minutes. This way, he'll allow Joan García to settle in at Barça and will give the club time to find him a reliable backup.

Szczesny causes Ter Stegen's farewell

The Pole's renewal represents a serious blow to Ter Stegen's continuity, who, after a decade at the Catalan club, finds himself relegated to a secondary role.

Barça wants to offer him a letter of freedom, but the German won't give up the 42 million euros of his contract until 2027. In any case, Ter Stegen's farewell is a departure that suits both parties and will have to be negotiated in the best possible way.