Pedri has established himself as Barça's undisputed leader thanks to his ability to control the tempo of matches. His command over the pace of play allows him to speed up or slow down as needed. In fact, many already consider him the best midfielder in the world.

Pedri arrived at Barça from UD Las Palmas when he hadn't yet shown his full potential. The club bet on him from the start, and time has proven that decision right. Today, his performance is so outstanding that he is already mentioned as a possible Ballon d'Or winner.

Barça's search for another gem

Pedri's excellent performance led Barça to look for other similar prospects. One of them was Alberto Moleiro, who also excelled at UD Las Palmas. Moleiro had become one of the most promising gems in Spanish soccer.

For several seasons, Barça tried to finalize the signing of Alberto Moleiro. However, Moleiro's €60 million ($60 million) release clause complicated his arrival at Camp Nou. Despite accepting Laporta's terms, financial obstacles halted the signing.

Alberto Moleiro won't go to Barça: signs with Villarreal

After UD Las Palmas's relegation, Alberto Moleiro activated his release clause. However, instead of fulfilling his dream and signing with Barça, Moleiro has signed with Villarreal for €18 million ($18 million). The groguet team secured his services, opening up new opportunities for him.

Although Moleiro dreamed of playing alongside his friend Pedri at Barça, he will have to face him in upcoming matches. Even though he didn't fulfill his dream of wearing the culé jersey, his future remains promising. Villarreal will be his new home, where he can continue developing his career.

A new challenge for Alberto Moleiro at Villarreal

Alberto Moleiro, at just 21 years old, has a great opportunity ahead at Villarreal. This club offers him a platform to keep growing in LaLiga. Although he won't play alongside Pedri at Barça, his future in soccer remains bright.

The young man is a constantly growing talent, and his signing with Villarreal marks the beginning of a new chapter. The groguet club offers him an ideal setting to continue his development. Although his dream of playing with Pedri at FC Barcelona hasn't come true, Alberto Moleiro will have the chance to face his friend and prove his worth.