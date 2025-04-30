Unexpected, Alejandro Grimaldo Responds to His Possible Signing by Barça: 'It's S...'

In recent hours, the name of Alejandro Grimaldo has been strongly linked with a possible return to what was once his home. The left-back, raised in La Masia, left the club in 2016 due to a lack of opportunities in the first team, but he has never lost his love for Barça.

From La Masia to Benfica and Bayer Leverkusen

Alejandro Grimaldo, who didn't manage to debut with FC Barcelona's first team due to his differences with Luis Enrique, was forced to seek his future away from home. He first moved to Benfica, where he showed his talent. After several years standing out in Portugal, he made the leap to Bayer Leverkusen, where he has excelled under Xabi Alonso's orders.

| Europa Press

The Catalan wing-back has been one of the revelations of European soccer, standing out as one of the best players in the world in his position. His offensive capability, with 12 goals and 20 assists last season, proves his talent: Alejandro Grimaldo is more than a full-back. Moreover, his playing style would fit perfectly with Barça's, which seeks full-backs with projection and the ability to join the attack.

Barça's Interest Amid Balde's Fragility

Amid the physical fragility of Alejandro Balde and the low level of Gerard Martín, Barça would be evaluating the possibility of signing Grimaldo. Deco, won over with his playing style, would already be negotiating his transfer. The Spanish full-back presents himself as an ideal option to strengthen a key position in the team.

Barça needs a left-back who not only attacks but also contributes defensively, and Alejandro Grimaldo has all the necessary qualities. His ability to add goals and assists, combined with his defensive solidity, makes him a very valuable player for the club.

Alejandro Grimaldo Doesn't Hesitate: "My Dream Is to Play for Barça"

The rumors are current, but Alejandro Grimaldo has long been expressing his desire for FC Barcelona. In statements from a few months ago, Grimaldo made it clear that his dream remains to play in the Catalan first team. "Indeed, it's a goal I have, and I have it very clear in my mind, even the club knows it," the Catalan confessed.

Grimaldo also recalled his years at La Masia: "I grew up in La Masia, and Barça is the club I dreamed of playing for since I was a child, and I still do." Although he left the club at the time due to a lack of opportunities, his connection with Barça was never broken.

Despite his success at Benfica and Bayer Leverkusen, Grimaldo has been clear in his desire to return home. "It's where I want to play and enjoy this experience," he noted. However, he also left open the possibility of signing with other clubs, although he insisted that Barça remains his number one goal.