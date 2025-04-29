Pedri Reveals His Talk with Lamine Yamal in the Copa del Rey Final: 'He Told Me...'

Barça Won the Copa del Rey in a Thrilling Final with Overtime Included Against Real Madrid. After a balanced and grueling match, Hansi Flick's team managed to prevail thanks to a last-minute goal by Koundé. It was an epic match in which several Barça players excelled brightly.

Koundé Decided, but Pedri Dominated the Match Again

Although Koundé was the main protagonist with his decisive goal in overtime, Pedri was the one who controlled the pace of the match for most of it. The Canarian midfielder, with his usual class, controlled the tempo and scored a spectacular goal from the edge of the box. His performance confirmed the excellent form he is in during this part of the season.

| Europa Press

Pedri continues to grow by leaps and bounds and his name is increasingly mentioned in the Ballon d'Or predictions. His vision of the game and technical quality make Barça a much more dangerous team. Every time Pedri is on the field, his teammates perform at a higher level.

The Connection Between Pedri and Lamine Yamal, Key for Barça

One of the great beneficiaries of Pedri's talent is Lamine Yamal. Barça's young '19' takes advantage of his teammate's precision to make runs behind the opposing defense. Thanks to Pedri's passes, Lamine Yamal has established himself as a constant threat to any defense.

The connection between them was evident in the Copa del Rey final. Barça's first goal came from a long pass from Pedri to Lamine Yamal. The young winger controlled, lifted his head, and found the '8' arriving from the second line to finish brilliantly and beat Courtois.

The Conversation Between Pedri and Lamine Yamal Before the Goal

After the match, Pedri revealed an anecdote that explains his great rapport with Lamine Yamal. "It's something I had talked about before with Lamine. I always shoot to the near post and he told me: 'shoot to the far post' and he was right," the Canarian explained.

That prior conversation ended up being decisive in one of the key moments of the final. The understanding between Pedri and Lamine Yamal promises to be one of Barça's great assets for the future. When two talents understand each other like this, FC Barcelona always comes out winning: the fans enjoy one of the most decisive duos in world soccer.