They Tell the Truth About Pere Romeu, There's a Surprise: 'It Gives You a Lot of T...'

Pere Romeu arrived at the Women's Barça's bench amid doubts. Not due to a lack of ability, but because of the very high bar set by Jonatan Giráldez. The pressure was enormous, and the club was coming off winning everything.

Any misstep, any questionable decision, was going to be scrutinized by the fans, and it was. The first few months weren't easy.

Initial Doubts

From day one, there were criticisms toward Pere Romeu. Some fans didn't understand certain player changes, others questioned their management in key moments.

The style seemed less fluid, and it was even said that the team had lost its spark. But while there was talk outside, inside the locker room, things were going a different way.

The Trust of the Locker Room

The players, who know them best, have spoken clearly. And they have done so with words of respect, admiration, and trust. Caroline Graham Hansen, one of the team's stars, made it clear in a recent interview on 3Cat:

"He gives you a lot of peace of mind. He knows a lot about soccer and helps us a lot with the nuances that you can improve on an individual level on the field to help the team. Everything he has said works out well and gives you confidence in the team, he has a very good eye for those details that have helped us a lot."

These words are not coincidental, they are not out of obligation. They are the reflection of a team that trusts their coach.

Results That Speak

Women's Barça are about to win another League. And, most impressively, they will play their fifth consecutive Champions League final. Few teams in the world can say that.

It's not just the merit of the players, it's also the silent work of the coaching staff, and there, Pere Romeu has known how to be. Without making noise, without seeking the spotlight, letting the results and the players speak.

A Silent Leader

The most surprising thing about Pere Romeu is not their tactical talent, but their calm in the midst of the storm. They don't engage in the game of criticism. They respond with facts: well-planned matches and a team that not only wins but convinces.

It's clear that they have silenced critics. Not with grandiose speeches, but with work, humility, and dedication.

The season isn't over yet. But if Women's Barça manage to close the season with a quartet of titles, it will also be thanks to them. Pere Romeu, the "homegrown" coach that some doubted, earns their place with work and, as Graham Hansen says, peace of mind.