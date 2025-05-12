Confirmed: Flick lashes out at RFEF after their decision: 'we'll lose La Liga...'

Barça beat Real Madrid by 4 goals to 3 in the League Clásico and is close to winning the national championship, but Flick is not entirely confident. At FC Barcelona, there is a feeling that the RFEF, accompanied by the CTA, wants to harm the team of Hansi Flick, something that has once again been clearly shown.

Joan Laporta is a hot-blooded man, while Hansi Flick is much more reserved. However, the German coach of Barça has exploded after the latest, highly controversial decision by the RFEF. “We will lose the League,” sources from Barça explained to “e-Notícies,” hinting that the RFEF's decision is much more than harmful.

Confirmed: Flick explodes against the RFEF after their decision: 'We will lose the League...'

FC Barcelona achieved a crucial victory against Madrid by 4 to 3 in a Clásico full of controversial actions. The match was thrilling, but above all, it served to contrast and prove that the RFEF is operating in favor of Real Madrid. The refereeing by Hernández Hernández was poor, but now the concern for Hansi Flick is quite different: Barça could lose the League.

In his first season in Spain, Hansi Flick has realized the chaos caused by refereeing issues. Flick is not one to protest, but he assumes there is a campaign against Barça, which is close to winning the League title.

The latest decision by the RFEF makes Hansi Flick explode: “They had to hold him back”

Barça is one victory away from celebrating the championship and it could happen at Espanyol's field this coming Thursday. However, Hansi Flick sees it as more complicated than ever, especially due to the latest decision by the RFEF.

The RFEF has published the referee appointments for the 36th round of the League and Barça already knows that Soto Grado will officiate. Barça's record with Soto Grado is negative: in 13 matches, the team has only achieved 5 victories and 3 draws, while recording a total of 5 losses.

Hansi Flick has very bad memories of Soto Grado and believes that the RFEF has not made the decision randomly. Barça fears that the RFEF will make life impossible for Hansi Flick's team, which still has 3 matches ahead: Espanyol, Villarreal, and Athletic Club.