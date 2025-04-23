Lamine Yamal Activates a New Luis Figo Case: From Real Madrid to Barça, He Lets Himself be Courted

Lamine Yamal is making waves in European soccer. At 17 years old, he already has 14 goals and 22 assists in his first full season at the elite level. The young Barça talent continues to surprise with his maturity and quality, catching the attention of Europe's top clubs.

The Great Virtues of Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has proven to be an exceptional player, standing out for his technical skill and vision of the game. With a great ability to connect with his teammates, he is already a key piece in Barça's attack. His maturity to play at a professional level at such a young age makes him one of the most promising talents in world soccer.

| Europa Press

What stands out most about Lamine is his ability to keep calm and be decisive in key moments. Despite his young age, he has shown a level of play that many players his age have yet to reach. The fact that he is playing regularly in a team of Barça's caliber highlights his future potential.

New Luis Figo Case?

In recent hours, something has surprised all Spanish soccer fans. Lamine Yamal could be the cause of a new "Luis Figo case", but this time it could be in the opposite direction. Figo is associated with one of the most controversial moments between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, when he left Barça to sign for Madrid.

The story of Luis Figo is well known: a star player who shocked the world by signing with his eternal rival. That decision was one of the most talked-about and controversial episodes in the history of Spanish soccer. Now, circumstances seem to be setting up for a similar twist, but with the roles reversed.

Nico Paz Praises Lamine Yamal

The player who has reignited the speculation is Nico Paz, one of Real Madrid's most promising gems. Currently at Como in Serie A, Nico has excelled for his great quality and vision of the game. In a recent interview, he surprised everyone by expressing his desire to play with Lamine Yamal, hinting at a possible future together.

"I've already had the luck to share a team with Vinícius and Bellingham. If I had to name another now, I'd say Lamine Yamal; he's one of the best in the world", commented Nico Paz. This type of statement generates a lot of buzz, as it shows his admiration for the young culé and could be opening the door to his possible arrival at Barça.