Pablo Torre's only condition to leave Barça: Laporta rubs his hands

Pablo Torre decided to stay at FC Barcelona last summer after a conversation with Flick, who assured him that he would be counted on this season. Despite having played some matches at a good level, the Cantabrian hasn't managed to establish himself in the main plans of the German coach. His role is merely testimonial, which has created uncertainty about his future following recent events: he has rejected several offers, but there is one he couldn't refuse.

During the winter market, Barça received several loan proposals for Pablo Torre. Teams like Girona, Betis, Sevilla, Valencia, and Porto showed interest in acquiring the services of the young Cantabrian talent. However, all these offers were rejected, as Torre wishes to remain at Barça until the end of the season and try to convince Hansi Flick of his worth.

However, looking ahead to next summer, Pablo Torre keeps the possibility of a loan open, but he would only consider a return to Racing de Santander, the place where he was developed athletically. The midfielder holds a special affection for the team from his homeland and believes that a stint there could be beneficial for his development. Nonetheless, the indispensable condition is Racing's promotion to the First Division.

If Racing de Santander is promoted, Pablo Torre accepts

Racing de Santander is having an outstanding campaign in the Second Division and could count on Pablo Torre if they manage to get promoted. Currently, they are in the first position of the table, which places them in a privileged position to achieve direct promotion to LaLiga. José Alberto López's team has shown defensive solidity and attacking efficiency, establishing themselves as one of the favorites to move up a category.

Laporta, Barça's president, views the possibility of Pablo Torre going on loan to Racing de Santander favorably in case of promotion. In a familiar environment and with the confidence of the Cantabrian club, Torre could have the necessary minutes to develop his full potential. This situation would benefit FC Barcelona, which would recover a more experienced and mature player after his loan.

For now, Pablo Torre's decision to stay at Barça until the end of the season reflects his determination to succeed at the Catalan club. However, a loan to Racing de Santander, as long as they achieve promotion, could be a beneficial option for all parties involved. Laporta trusts that, in a familiar environment, Torre can reach the expected level and return to Barça with more experience and confidence.