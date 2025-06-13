U-turn with Gavi, the decision is final: rumors are confirmed

Gavi's season has been very inconsistent from a personal standpoint: he went from being an undisputed starter under Xavi Hernández to a regular substitute under Flick. This situation has caused many doubts about his immediate future at Barça. At just 20 years old, the number 6 needs to play regularly to keep progressing and not become stagnant, something he might not be able to do at Camp Nou.

The enormous competition and the serious injury he suffered have defined his role this season, which hasn't been the desired one. However, Gavi has always stated that his desire is to succeed at Barça and he's not thinking about leaving the club. He's calm and knows that opportunities will eventually come.

| FCB

Gavi changes Barça's plans

Gavi has attracted a lot of interest from top European teams, especially PSG. Luis Enrique wants to secure his services to strengthen the Parisian team's bench and has promised him that he'll be important. However, despite the rumors, the number 6's future is clear: he'll stay at Barça with a completely different role.

This season, Gavi ended up participating in 42 matches, playing 1,688 min., scoring three goals, and providing two assists. He had little prominence in key moments, but Flick has made an unexpected decision. The German coach's goal is to give Gavi more prominence by playing him as an attacking midfielder, not as a pivot or central midfielder.

| Europapress

Gavi stays because he's been promised more minutes in a new position

Hansi Flick places great importance on Gavi's characteristics. The ability to transmit intensity to the team is a trait not all players possess. Flick is very aware of this, which is why he's considering giving him more prominence by playing him further forward.

This season, when he played, Gavi acted as a defensive pivot replacing Frenkie de Jong. However, in order for him to play regularly, Flick plans to move his position forward on the field. He'll take on a more decisive role and could even become a starter ahead of Dani Olmo.

The German coach believes the Andalusian can be a vital piece, especially in matches where high pressing is needed to break down tight defenses. From the sporting management, Deco and Joan Laporta have shown their full trust in Gavi. His contract renewal in January was a priority for the club, and his presence in the project is once again a firm commitment.