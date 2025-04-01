Confirmed, Frenkie de Jong Responds to FC Barcelona's Ultimatum: 'I'll...'

Frenkie de Jong is showing his best version since Hansi Flick took over as coach, something that seemed impossible. The '21' had been having several disappointing seasons in sports terms and, moreover, some of his attitudes hadn't been liked. The fans in the City of Barcelona seemed fed up, but his current good performance has made all the ghosts of the past forgotten.

Frenkie de Jong's great level has made Marc Casadó disappear from Flick's plans, but not only that. The offices have been working for several years on the renewal of his contract, which ends in 2026, but to date, they hadn't received a response. Laporta, faced with such a situation, had issued an ultimatum to the Dutchman: either you renew before summer or you leave; finally, everything points to the fact that he has already given a response.

| Europa Press

Frenkie de Jong's Years at the FC Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong arrived at Barça in 2019 from Ajax when he seemed the most promising young player in the midfielder position. It cost the Catalan team 86 million euros, a very high amount considering the few merits he had achieved. The idea of the Catalan board was for him to be a key piece in the club's future project.

Earning approximately 20 million a year and unfortunately for Barça, Frenkie de Jong hasn't lived up to expectations. In fact, despite having great moments, he has spent much of his time in the City of Barcelona injured. The last straw was when he tried to force himself to play in the European Championship despite having a serious ankle injury.

However, now everything has changed. Frenkie de Jong is experiencing his best moment at Barça and is willing to stay. He knows he is important to Flick and will accept the new conditions proposed by the Catalan club, which are really attractive.

| Europa Press

Frenkie de Jong's Response to Renew

Frenkie de Jong has replied to Laporta's ultimatum: he wants to stay and will renew. Barça offers him a reduction in the release clause, going from 400 million to 80, and a quite striking salary adjustment. The Catalan club will slightly reduce his fixed salary to increase bonuses if certain objectives are met, a proposal that the '21' considers fair: "I deserve it."

He has been playing very well for a few matches, and it seems that his role against Girona has finally convinced Barça's top management. Hansi Flick is a fan of his game and wants him to stay at all costs. Moreover, now Frenkie de Jong also agrees with that idea, so his future seems clear: he will continue playing in the City of Barcelona.