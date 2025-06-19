Aitana Bonmatí's truth exposed: Adidas releases its most revealing documentary

Aitana Bonmatí, one of the most prominent figures in women's soccer and a star of FC Barcelona Femenino, has embarked on a new adventure. In collaboration with Adidas, the brand that has always trusted her and supports women's soccer, she has released a mini documentary titled "Aitana Bonmatí, by her friend Maria". This audiovisual piece offers us a unique and unfiltered look at her life, showing us the most personal and authentic side of the footballer off the field.

A close and honest portrait

On June 15, Adidas presented this mini documentary that has moved many of her followers. Through the footage, we can see Aitana in her hometown, Sant Pere de Ribes, surrounded by her people and showing us what her life is like away from the spotlight. In this project, the footballer shares her story with a surprising closeness, far from the pressure of matches and professional life.

The documentary shows us Aitana not only as a footballer, but also as a person, friend, daughter, and member of her community. It is an honest portrait that allows us to see the other side of one of the most admired figures in women's soccer worldwide.

The importance of the mother tongue

One of the most notable aspects of the mini documentary is Aitana's reflection on her mother tongue, Catalan. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Bonmatí explained how important it has been for her to be able to express her thoughts in her own language.

"The fact that I can speak in my mother tongue, which in the end is a language and a culture, must be respected. I celebrate that I've been supported in this regard when making this documentary", said the footballer.

Aitana is grateful that Adidas respects her decision to record the documentary in Catalan, in a world where commercial interests prevail. This stance reflects her values and how she seeks to convey her authenticity. As she said, "Maybe there are brands that could tell you that if you do something in Catalan they're not interested, but in this case they've respected me because it's part of who I am."

A message of respect and support for women's soccer

The documentary is also a clear message of support for women's soccer and the importance of major brands investing in this sector. Through this piece, Adidas reiterates its commitment to the visibility and recognition of women in sports. The brand has trusted Aitana as an ambassador and backed this project, valuing her role and women's soccer.

Aitana is grateful for Adidas's support, as they see her as an authentic athlete who is true to her culture. These kinds of initiatives are crucial to continue making women in sports visible and supporting them, something that, as Aitana states, is vital for the growth of the discipline.