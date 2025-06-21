Official: Zubimendi's copy will play for Madrid, and it's not what Xabi Alonso expected

Xabi Alonso knows that one of Real Madrid's weak points is the lack of a midfielder who organizes the play.

During Carlo Ancelotti's tenure, the team stood out for their offensive power, but many times the absence of someone able to bring order to the center of the field was noticeable.

Although Luka Modric and Ceballos have been the main pillars, Modric's future is in doubt after the Club World Cup and Ceballos hasn't always convinced.

Xabi Alonso's request: Zubimendi

For this reason, Xabi Alonso has requested the addition of a top-level midfielder. The name that interests him most is Martín Zubimendi, the brilliant midfielder from Real Sociedad.

Martín Zubimendi has the characteristics Xabi Alonso is looking for: intelligence, passing accuracy, and defensive presence.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @realmadrid

The Real Sociedad player fits perfectly with what the coach wants for Real Madrid's midfield.

In fact, it's said that Alonso has personally spoken with Zubimendi to try to convince him to join the white project.

Arsenal take the lead

However, the operation has become complicated due to one factor: Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's team has been after Zubimendi for several months and seems to have him secured for the future.

The English club has made great efforts to sign the Spanish midfielder and, according to the latest reports, the deal is practically closed.

| Europa Press

Martín Zubimendi has a release clause of 60 million euros, and although Real Madrid is willing to pay it, Arsenal's interest remains threatening.

Xabi Alonso's plan B: Mario Martín

Given this situation, Florentino Pérez has decided to take action and offer Xabi Alonso an alternative. If Zubimendi doesn't arrive, Real Madrid has decided to bet on Mario Martín, a talent from La Fábrica.

Mario Martín has been loaned to Valladolid, where he has stood out with outstanding performances.

His inclusion in Real Madrid's first team was recently made official, and now he will be part of the squad for the Club World Cup.

The difference between Zubimendi and Mario Martín

It's clear that Mario Martín has a lot of talent, but the difference with Zubimendi is obvious. While the Real Sociedad player is an established midfielder, Mario is still in the process of adapting.

However, Alonso trusts the young midfielder and is willing to give him the chance to prove his worth in the first team.

If that's the case, Mario Martín's future could be key for Real Madrid, if Zubimendi doesn't end up joining the white club.