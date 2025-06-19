Confirmed, Eric García gifts a €7M signing to Villarreal: Flick has ruled him out

One of Hansi Flick's priorities for next season is to strengthen the right-back position. Jules Koundé has played every match and has barely had any rest, causing him to reach the final stretch of the season in very tight conditions. In fact, the Frenchman, who hadn't been injured in a long time, fell victim to accumulated fatigue at the decisive moment: against Inter in Champions League.

Héctor Fort, his theoretical replacement, hasn't enjoyed Hansi Flick's trust and has barely had any opportunities. In this regard, the departure of the youth academy player is very likely, most likely on loan, so he can accumulate quality minutes at another club. In this scenario, Barça will have to look for another right-back to accompany Koundé, and everyone's favorite alternative is Eric García.

| Europa Press

Eric García has become the breakthrough footballer in the second half of the season thanks to the prominence Flick has given him. The Martorell native hasn't failed and has delivered great performances, returning the German coach's trust. Therefore, barring a major surprise, Eric will be Koundé's backup: news that has direct implications for Villarreal.

Barça gives Villarreal a 7 million signing

Andrei Ratiu, right-back for Rayo Vallecano, has been one of the most outstanding footballers of the current season in La Liga. The rumors linking him to Barça became increasingly persistent since Flick was looking for a right-back who could compete with Koundé. He was the favorite to accompany the Frenchman, but Eric García has won the battle.

Hansi Flick fully trusts the versatility of the Martorell native, who can play both as a pivot and as a right-back. In this scenario, the German coach would have definitively ruled out signing Andrei Ratiu, who could now end up at Villarreal. The yellow team is seriously considering his return home, given that they keep 50% of his rights.

Villarreal will bring Andrei Ratiu back

The yellow team keeps 50% of Andrei Ratiu's rights and a buy-back option set at 7 million. The Rayo right-back has raised his level since arriving in Vallecas and his good performances haven't gone unnoticed. Marcelino García Toral would be considering activating the buy-back clause to add him to the squad or resell him later.

In any case, what is clear is that if Andrei Ratiu ends up playing for Villarreal, it will be thanks to Eric García. His good work under Hansi Flick's orders has changed Barça's priorities, who have ruled out the Romanian right-back.