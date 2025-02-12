Raphinha Already Knows, His Great Friend Appeals to Barça: New Brazilian for Hansi Flick

Raphinha has emerged as a key figure at Barça under the direction of Hansi Flick. His performance in the current 2024-2025 season is outstanding, and he already has 24 goals and 15 assists in 35 matches. This contribution has been vital for FC Barcelona's aspirations in LaLiga, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey, three competitions in which the Catalans still have chances.

Despite Raphinha's outstanding performance, Hansi Flick seeks to further strengthen the team's offensive line with major signings that excite the fans. His goal is to add more depth and versatility to the Catalan attack. To this end, several names have been considered in the transfer market, some of them highly desired by the culé fans for months.

Options to Strengthen Barça's Attack

Among the players who have been linked with Barça are Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leão, Nico Williams, and Leroy Sané. Each of them would bring unique qualities to Hansi Flick's offensive scheme. However, the most recent addition to this list is a compatriot of Raphinha: Matheus Cunha.

Matheus Cunha, a 25-year-old Brazilian forward, currently plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. His performance has caught the attention of several European clubs, and Barça is one of them: he already has 12 goals and 4 assists in just 25 matches. However, he has recently renewed until 2029, which complicates his departure from the Wolves.

Despite the contract extension, Barça's interest in Matheus Cunha is a reality. His versatility allows him to perform in various offensive positions, including the right wing, a position he shares with Raphinha. Cunha and the culé '11' maintain a good relationship after coinciding in the National Team on several occasions.

Raphinha Accepts Matheus Cunha's Arrival

The possible arrival of Matheus Cunha at Barça would imply direct competition for Raphinha. Both players can occupy the same position on the field, which could translate into a more balanced rotation and a much more thought-out distribution of minutes to avoid injuries.

Without a doubt, the arrival of Matheus Cunha would be beneficial for the team. The presence of two high-level talents in the same position would offer Hansi Flick more tactical options. Also, the possibility of maintaining a high offensive performance throughout the season.

Barça, under the direction of Hansi Flick, continues to explore options to strengthen its attack. Although Raphinha has proven to be an essential piece, the possible incorporation of Matheus Cunha would bring greater depth and versatility to the team. This situation presents a scenario of healthy competition that could further elevate FC Barcelona's level in upcoming competitions.