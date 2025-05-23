Luis de la Fuente knocks Barça out, he won't return to the Spanish national team: 'it's over'

On June 5, the Spanish National Team returns to action in a high-level event. They will face France in the Nations League semifinals with the intention of repeating the recent success in the Euro Cup. For this great opportunity, Luis de la Fuente has put together a squad list that has surprised both insiders and outsiders, especially FC Barcelona fans.

Luis de la Fuente bets on keeping the champion core, but also introduces changes required by the players' performance. In defense, two names linked to Barça will be protagonists: Eric García and Pau Cubarsí, who are set to be regulars in the squad. In midfield, the youth player Fermín also has great chances of returning; and in attack, Lamine Yamal is a regular.

| E-Noticies, RFEF

Barça still has significant influence in the Spanish National Team, but...

Barça has been contributing young talent to the Spanish National Team for years and will continue to do so. Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and who knows if Gavi could accompany Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, and company. We must also be very alert to see what finally happens with the return of Alejandro Balde, who was left out of Luis de la Fuente's last list.

Barça and its youth academy represent an important part of the Spanish National Team, but not everyone can be drafted. In fact, there is a special case that is generating some tension with the RFEF. The player in question was already left out of the last list, and what has happened recently doesn't help his chances of being drafted again by Luis de la Fuente.

The definitive absence of Iñigo Martínez

Iñigo Martínez, a Barça center-back, will certainly be left out of the list. He was already absent in the last draft due to physical problems, and everything points to his time with La Roja being over. What happened during the league title celebration, when he was seen waving a Catalonia estelada flag, has been the straw that may have broken the camel's back.

The quality of Iñigo Martínez is beyond doubt, but his internal controversies with the Spanish National Team have complicated his return. The RFEF assures that the relationship is tense and that, despite not having officially resigned, he will hardly be drafted again by Luis de la Fuente. However, despite this, Barça will continue to have a very important influence within La Roja.