Bombshell, Pep Guardiola puts Manchester City in a bind: 'If this happens, I'll leave'

The 2024-2025 season is proving especially challenging for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. After dominating the Premier League for more than five years, the English team is going through a crisis of results and play. Now, City is fighting to secure its presence in the next Champions League, an unexpected scenario for a team used to competing for all titles.

This downturn forces Manchester City to consider deep changes, however, Pep Guardiola is not among the expected departures. The Catalan coach renewed his contract just a few months ago and his commitment seems firm, although with very clear conditions. His latest public statement has surprised both fans and experts.

Pep Guardiola sets his conditions to stay at Manchester City

In his latest intervention, Pep Guardiola confirmed that he has the desire and energy to continue leading City. But he is not willing to do so at any cost. His main request is that the squad renewal be carried out with control: "I have told the club that I don't want a bigger squad."

The Spanish coach wants a solid and clear project, without uncertainties or inflated squads. "I don't want to have to leave five or six players in the stands, I don't want that, I would leave," Pep Guardiola has stated bluntly.

"If we make a smaller squad, I'll stay. It's impossible for me to give my soul to the players if they have to stay in the stands and not play." A blunt condition that puts Manchester City's management on alert and opens a scenario of internal tension.

It is evident that City needs to renew its squad to regain its level, but it must do so while respecting Pep Guardiola's demands. Only in this way will a stable and trusting environment be kept, which the club urgently needs.

Barça is excited about a small possibility

Meanwhile, Barça is closely following this situation with attention and excitement. The possible return of Pep Guardiola to the Barça bench is a recurring topic among fans and media. Although Hansi Flick currently holds the technical direction of Barça, the door is never closed for the Catalan coach.

Pep's announcement, with that ultimatum, fuels rumors and desires at Camp Nou. Barça dreams of bringing back one of its most successful coaches to return the club to the place it deserves. Without a doubt, Guardiola's figure remains an absolute reference in the Catalan entity.