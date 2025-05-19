Not only in Spain, Messi also criticizes MLS referees: 'He told me...'

Leo Messi is experiencing one of his most critical moments since he arrived at MLS with Inter Miami. In the last seven matches, Messi's team, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Busquets, and company have only won twice. A very negative streak that complicates Inter's options at the start of the season.

Even so, despite the setbacks, Messi remains the reference for Inter Miami. In MLS, he already has 5 goals and 2 assists; while in CONCACAF, he has 5 goals and 1 assist. The Argentine's level on the field remains high and decisive.

| @intermiamicf

However, there are situations that not even Leo Messi can control. One of them is the refereeing performance. In the last match against Orlando City, Messi exploded against the referee: Inter Miami lost 0-3, and the '10' did not stay silent.

Messi criticizes the refereeing level in MLS

After the match, Messi harshly criticized the referee's performance. He warned MLS that they should take measures to correct what is happening. Specifically, he showed his anger over Orlando City's first goal, which came after a clear back pass to the goalkeeper.

Messi explained: "From a strange play, where one of their players passes to the goalkeeper, the referee told me he didn't know the rule, that it didn't seem like that to him, that he didn't understand it. And well, from there came a long ball and the goal."

The Argentine wanted to make it clear that "these are not excuses, but something always happens with the referees in some specific play." Finally, he added: "I think MLS should look a little more into the issue of field judges."

MLS must pay attention to all details

Messi's criticism highlights the refereeing quality in MLS. The Argentine star, accustomed to great stages and experienced referees, faces a level he considers improvable. His message is a wake-up call for the American league.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami seeks to get out of this bad streak. Messi, as leader and star, continues to give his best on the field. But the lack of refereeing accuracy seems to be another obstacle for the team.

This is not the first time Messi criticizes the referees. His words reflect the frustration of a player accustomed to excellence and who wants the best for his team. MLS now has a challenge: to improve its refereeing level to accompany the growth of the league and its stars.