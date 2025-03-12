Top Partner for Pau Cubarsí: Flick Requests His Signing, Camp Nou Awaits Him

Pau Cubarsí has become indispensable in Hansi Flick's team. The German arrived a few months ago with the hope of reviving the team and placing it back at the top of the continent. For now, the new manager has adapted perfectly and knows what he can do.

The Barça has gone through tough times, but the situation is increasingly positive and the management is starting to rub their hands. Although the current squad is already competitive, Laporta has a few players in his sights. One of the Premier League's promising players is on the radar of the culés, and Hansi Flick sees him favorably to join Pau Cubarsí.

| Europa Press

Flick's Squad Is Good, but It Can Be Better

Flick is one of the most competent coaches at the moment, and his results are proving it. He arrived at Barça at a time when the results were not as expected and has gradually improved them. Let's remember that in the summer, Xavi Hernández was dismissed in a poor manner, and the management tried to justify it, but the fans were not satisfied with the decision.

Fortunately for Barça, Flick has managed to adapt the club's DNA to what current soccer requires. Additionally, he has continued with Xavi's project and has kept giving minutes to the youth players, such as Pau Cubarsí. The youth player is at a great level, but he needs a partner to help him.

Although Ronald Araújo and Íñigo Martínez are in great form, Flick wants another young center-back. With an eye on the next transfer market, the German already has his best option clear. There is a possibility that Pau Cubarsí will have a new partner for the opening of the new Camp Nou, as Dean Huijsen is very appealing and his price makes him a bargain.

Dean Huijsen, Youth and Quality to join Pau Cubarsí

Flick knows the club's situation and doesn't ask for signings that are beyond Barça's possibilities. With this in mind, the coach has requested the signing of Dean Huijsen, the Spaniard whom Bournemouth signed a few months ago. The young defender has gone through the youth ranks of Málaga and Juventus and is making a name for himself in the Premier League.

Dean Huijsen is an agile center-back with good decision-making skills, just what Pau Cubarsí needs, with whom he already played in the Under-21. His release clause is 60M, so Barça will have to make some sales first, but it is undoubtedly worth it. Huijsen is on the radar of the best teams in the world, so his signing would be completely strategic for FC Barcelona.