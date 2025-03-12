Official, He'll Be with Barça Until 2030: 'Joan Laporta Signs Another Luis Suárez or Neymar'

Joan Laporta is determined to ensure that the club returns to the elite of world soccer. Since his arrival as president, he has sought to restore Barça's greatness and, to that end, is making key decisions to strengthen the squad. In recent months, in addition to considering new signings, Laporta has taken an important step by securing the future of one of La Masia's most promising talents.

Joan Laporta Secures His Signature Until 2030

In Joan Laporta's plans, the absolute priority is the renewal of Lamine Yamal, who has established himself as the great jewel of Barça's La Masia. After several seasons of significant growth in the Catalan club's talent factory, the 17-year-old winger has made the leap to the highest level and is shining like no one else.

Given his impressive performance, Joan Laporta has decided that Lamine Yamal will not only be part of the present but also the future of Barça. Lamine's renewal is more than assured: he will sign a new contract this summer, as soon as he turns 18, which will bind him to the Catalan club until 2030.

Lamine Yamal will not only renew for a long period, but his contract will include a salary increase in line with his projection within the locker room. Joan Laporta's intention is to strengthen the commitment of the '19' with Barça, while ensuring that his growth continues within the culé environment. With this renewal, the FC Barcelona secures a key piece in its attack for the next decade.

"Lamine Yamal Would Be at the Table of Neymar or Luis Suárez"

The potential of Lamine Yamal is unquestionable. In fact, his performance has been so outstanding that he has begun to be compared to figures like Luis Suárez or Neymar. One more reason for Joan Laporta to sign him as soon as possible.

Quique Sánchez Flores, former Espanyol coach, recently stated that "for me, he's already among the five best wingers in the world. He would probably be at the table of Luis Suárez and Neymar". These statements not only reflect the level of the '19', but also his promising future as one of the great figures in history.

Lamine Yamal's renewal is excellent news and reinforces Joan Laporta's vision of building a competitive team in the coming years. With players like Pedri, Gavi, and now Lamine, the club has a bright future ahead. Additionally, his continuous growth under the tutelage of Hansi Flick can help consolidate a golden era for culé fans.