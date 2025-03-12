Surprise Over What Jordi Alba Has Said About Barça and Inter Miami: 'Everyone Except...'

Jordi Alba has been an essential figure at Barça for more than a decade. After his departure in 2024, the best left-back in the history of the Catalan club embarked on a new adventure in MLS. He plays at Inter Miami alongside some of his best friends like Messi, Luis Suárez, or Sergio Busquets.

Now, in his second season in the United States, Jordi Alba has expressed his satisfaction with the experience he is having, highlighting the competitiveness and level of play in MLS. However, the surprise has arisen from what he has said about Barça in the last few hours.

| Europa Press

Jordi Alba Breaks His Silence from the United States

Recently, in an interview, Jordi Alba shared his perspectives on the Club World Cup, highlighting Barça's absence in this edition. He commented that "in the Club World Cup, the best are there except for Barça, which is not there this year". This observation, although seemingly innocent, has caused repercussions in the culé environment, highlighting the absence of the Catalans in a prestigious international tournament.

Jordi Alba's words have caused surprise and discomfort at Barça, as they underline the club's absence in the Club World Cup. Let's remember that Flick's team is not qualified as they were surpassed in the UEFA ranking by Simeone's Atleti. A situation that will allow the players to have a full month of rest, but that will prevent the club from receiving a good sum of money.

Jordi Alba Praises Inter Miami

Beyond what Jordi Alba said about Barça, he has also confessed to feeling very comfortable in his new home. He has praised the figure of his coach and former teammate on the field, Javier Mascherano. He has also shown great excitement about Inter Miami's role in the Club World Cup.

Let's remember that Jordi Alba and company's team will debut next June 14 against Al Ahly, and will later also play against Porto and Palmeiras. Undoubtedly, a beautiful experience that will allow the United States team to compete with the best in the world. "It's exciting for everyone, a very beautiful competition to watch, we'll try to compete and see how far we get", he acknowledged.

Jordi Alba's statements offer a perspective on Barça's current situation on the international stage. While Inter Miami projects itself in global tournaments, Barça faces the challenge of regaining its status among the best teams in the world.