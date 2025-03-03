Tomás Roncero, Tougher Than Ever: 'Madrid Is No Daycare, I Wouldn't Play Him Anymore.'

Tomás Roncero is, without a doubt, one of the most influential and listened-to journalists among Madrid fans. He has always stood out for his passion, supporting in difficult moments and fervently celebrating the triumphs of the merengue club. However, that same passion also turns into maximum demand when things don't go well.

His latest intervention has been especially forceful and has caused much commotion among Real Madrid fans. The trigger for his anger was what happened last Saturday at Benito Villamarín, where Carlo Ancelotti's team suffered a painful defeat against Betis. Beyond the result, what especially concerned Tomás Roncero was the attitude shown by one of Madrid's players.

| Europa Press

Tomás Roncero Explodes

In a match where they took the lead early with a goal from Brahim, the whites didn't know how to take advantage of the initial lead. Far from imposing their game, Real Madrid lost intensity and allowed Betis to grow in the match. The Seville team took advantage of the whites' defensive gaps and deservedly came back to win the match.

As soon as the match ended, Tomás Roncero exploded on La SER's microphones: "From 0-1 Madrid took a nap. We didn't play at all after Brahim's goal," he stated visibly indignant. But undoubtedly, the journalist's harshest words were directed at Arda Güler, the young Turkish footballer who arrived at Bernabéu with the label of a young promise.

Arda Güler, who was again a substitute, entered the field in the 60th minute looking to revolutionize the team. However, his performance was disappointing, showing a lack of connection with his teammates and little impact on the game. A situation that unleashed Tomás Roncero's anger: "I wouldn't play Arda Güler anymore, this is Real Madrid, not a nursery, he hasn't done anything," he stated bluntly.

Arda Güler in the Spotlight

These statements have had a great impact, generating an internal debate among Madrid fans about whether Arda Güler is really ready to have important minutes. Tomás Roncero insists that Real Madrid needs players who can offer immediate performance, especially when the team is in a compromised situation in La Liga.

The truth is that Tomás Roncero's patience seems to have run out with the young Turkish talent. The journalist believes that no more experiments can be allowed, especially at key moments of the season. His message is clear: Madrid needs prepared players, capable of performing under pressure, and right now, in Roncero's eyes, Arda Güler is not capable of that.