Deco has brought happiness back to FC Barcelona through hard work, effort, and good decisions. The team from Barcelona has managed to form a quite competitive squad. With the help of homegrown players and a few new arrivals, the Catalans have returned to the top of Europe.

Meanwhile, Manchester City under Pep Guardiola is going through what is very likely its worst moment in modern history. The Catalan coach is doing everything possible, but things aren't going well for him. Now, a signing that Pep has in mind would give Deco a lot of money.

Deco and Pep Guardiola, Hand in Hand

Deco, along with the rest of the board, is doing everything possible to improve the club's finances. For now, it seems they are succeeding and Barça has already entered the 1:1 rule of Financial Fair Play. Additionally, with the recent sale of Vitor Roque for 25 million plus 5 in variables, more leeway has been achieved.

Even so, Deco still has to keep making money; the solution is to sell players who are no longer needed. Curiously, Pep Guardiola is trying to rejuvenate his squad and return to the top of Europe, something that won't be easy. To do this, the City coach has thought of a former Barça player who is having a great second life.

Trincão didn't have much success at Barça, but the reality is that he is being a key piece at Sporting de Portugal. Pep Guardiola, willing to do whatever it takes to reverse the situation, is ready to pay 80 million euros for the winger. This means that Barça, having 50% of the player's rights, would receive 40 million without doing anything.

Trincão, Pep Guardiola's Next Top Signing

Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen his team's attack, as it has recently been difficult to create danger. Trincão has 9 goals and 13 assists in 40 matches this season, so he fits into City's short-term plans. Additionally, Trincão is only 25 years old, so he still has many years ahead of him.

Deco is already rubbing his hands at this scenario, as the 40 million he would receive thanks to Trincão and Pep Guardiola could be key for signings in the next market. If the Portuguese winger continues like this, it's likely that City will go all out for his services in the summer.