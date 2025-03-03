Mikel Arteta Tells Raphinha, Surprise Signing: 'your Friend Is Going to Barça'

Mikel Arteta is building a competitive squad and the results in the Premier League prove it. The Spaniard is making his team work in the best possible way and has become a contender for everything in England. Just behind Liverpool, Arteta's team is doing everything possible to win as many titles as possible.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick has made Barça excite all the fans again and the stadium is full once more. The German's players have stepped up and everyone is showing their best version. Now, Raphinha, who is probably being the most decisive player for the Catalan team, will receive a pleasant surprise from Mikel Arteta.

| @FCBarcelona

Raphinha's Season

Raphinha joined Barça in 2022 for 58 million euros, almost 10 million above his market value at that time. Considering he was signed during a bad economic moment for the club, he was expected to be the solution to all problems. Unfortunately for the Culers, the winger has struggled to adapt to the team from the City of Counts and hasn't shown his best football until this year.

With the emergence of Lamine Yamal, Xavi Hernández readapted Raphinha to the left wing, but playing close to the line is not the forward's strong point. By starting to move inside the left wing, the Brazilian indeed became a revelation. Now, under Hansi Flick's orders, he is one of the most decisive forwards in the world.

Although he has a contract until 2027, it is expected that he will stay many more years at Barça, as both parties want to extend the bond. However, even though his continuity is assured, Barça is still thinking about strengthening his position. In this regard, his great friend and Arsenal star, Gabriel Martinelli, is on the Culers' radar.

Gabriel Martinelli, Raphinha's Partner, Is Linked to Barça

Mikel Arteta has Gabriel Martinelli in his ranks, one of the most sought-after left wingers at the moment. The striker is a friend of Raphinha and is increasingly mentioned in the offices of the City of Counts. With a market value of 55 million euros, Barça is willing to offer 45 million.

Gabriel Martinelli stands out for being a very fast winger, with very refined technique and great ability to dribble in tight spaces. He joined Arsenal several years ago, but Barça has always been very alert to his progression. And now that he is not going through his best moment with Mikel Arteta, Raphinha could try to convince him to join FC Barcelona.

If the interest in Gabriel Martinelli continues to grow, it is likely that Mikel Arteta will have to look for a quality replacement for the left wing. In the coming months, we will know if Raphinha will have competition or not.