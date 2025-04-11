Thomas Partey Sets a Condition to Sign for Barça in Summer: Deco Considers It

Deco wants to make some adjustments to the squad, seeking to strengthen key positions to face the challenges of the upcoming seasons. One of the areas identified for improvement is the defensive pivot, where players like Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casadó have occupied prominent roles. However, the characteristics of both footballers have led the coaching staff and the sports management to consider the incorporation of a different profile.​

Need for a Different Profile in the Pivot

Frenkie de Jong is characterized by his elegance in ball handling and his ability to organize the game from the center of the field. His vision and precision in passing make him an essential element in the team's transition. Meanwhile, Marc Casadó stands out for his defensive vocation, his tireless work rate, and his willingness to support in all facets of the game, especially in ball recovery.​

| Europa Press

However, Hansi Flick has expressed the need to find a balance that combines the virtues of both: a midfielder who is not only solid in defense. He also needs to contribute to offensive tasks. In this context, Thomas Partey emerges as the ideal candidate.​

Thomas Partey: An Attractive Option

Thomas Partey, a 31-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, has been an essential piece in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. This same week, in the match against Real Madrid, he offered an outstanding performance that did not go unnoticed by Barça's scouts. His ability to recover lost balls, his physical presence, and his skill in joining the attack make him a complete player who would fit the profile sought by Hansi Flick.​

Moreover, the fact that Thomas Partey finishes his contract with Arsenal this summer represents a unique opportunity for Barça. They could incorporate him without a transfer fee, a bargain in the current market.​

The Decision on Thomas Partey

Deco, Barça's sporting director since 2023, has been evaluating possible additions to strengthen the squad. Although Thomas Partey has been offered to the club and his profile fits the team's needs, Deco has shown caution. That said, according to reports from England, Thomas is eager to come to Barça.

It is evident that his signing inevitably recalls other midfielders like Paulinho, Seidou Keita, or Yaya Touré. Profiles much more box-to-box capable of contributing their physicality, but also their arrival. Thomas Partey is undoubtedly an option to seriously consider.