Robert Lewandowski is Barça's player with the most experience in professional soccer, and his career is on par with very few. The Pole has won practically everything, and he is spending his last years at FC Barcelona. The striker's future has been much talked about, but the reality is that his numbers are really good.

Barça is recovering satisfactorily from its economic crisis and seems to be starting to move in the transfer market. Everything indicates that in a few months they will try to acquire the services of a '9' to replace Robert Lewandowski. Curiously, the name that has gained strength lately was a discard by Simeone.

Robert Lewandowski and His Magnificent Season at Barça

Robert Lewandowski started the year on a high note, showing that despite his age, he remains lethal in the area. The Pole is hardly missing anything, and Barça is very satisfied with his performance. His numbers show that he still has a lot left in him, but neither Deco nor Laporta want to wait too long to find his replacement.

Although Flick has managed to make the team play like angels, we must not detract from Robert Lewandowski's unbelievable goal-scoring records. In 44 matches, Barça's '9' has scored 38 goals and provided 3 assists; a really good average. This has made his team want to renew him for one more year, which seems to be the last in the City of Barcelona.

Considering that Robert Lewandowski is already approaching the end of his professional career, Barça is looking for someone to replace him. The name that is gaining more and more strength is Moise Kean, the Fiorentina star. The forward, who was rejected by Simeone, is in great form, but the Italians refer to his 52 million clause, so his signing will not be easy.

Barça Enters the Race for Moise Kean, Simeone's Discard

Moise Kean has become indispensable for Fiorentina at 25 years old and has settled in a team after many transfers. In fact, Simeone rejected his signing in January because he didn't pass the medical examination. Now, at Fiorentina, Moise Kean already has 22 goals and 3 assists in 36 matches.

With a contract until 2029 and a release clause of 52 million euros, Barça will have to fight. Other teams like Tottenham, Arsenal, AC Milan, and Newcastle are interested in Moise Kean, and all of them are more solvent than Barça. For this reason, Deco and Laporta will have to make an attractive proposal for Simeone's discard to replace Robert Lewandowski.