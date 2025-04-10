More Problems for Marc Casadó, a New Pivot Emerges at Barça: 'He's Very Good'

Marc Casadó has been Barça's great revelation under Hansi Flick's orders. What began as a promising preseason ended up securing him a place in the first team. Casadó has captured the attention of the soccer scene thanks to his meteoric evolution.

Last season, despite being drafted for most matches, Xavi Hernández barely gave him opportunities. Marc Casadó has managed to earn the German coach's trust with his magnificent performances showing all his talent. His ability to press, his excellent positioning on the field, and his fluidity in playing the ball have been key in Flick's scheme.

His great performance has earned him a debut with the Spanish National Team. However, what seemed like a season to remember has been going downhill lately. The return of Frenkie de Jong, his recent injury, and the emergence of a new pivot tremendously complicate his future at Barça.

Marc Casadó, Necessary

Marc Casadó has been key in Barça's defensive structure for his interceptions and recoveries. Casadó is one of the team's best recoverers and the eighth in the League, averaging 4.5 recoveries per game. Additionally, the youth player excels in covering the full-backs and center-backs, slightly moving to protect spaces between lines.

His tactical versatility is another of his best game characteristics, adapting to situations of retreat and high pressure. He has limited intensity and aggressiveness, which allows him to avoid unnecessary fouls and cards. Without a doubt, Marc Casadó is essential for FC Barcelona, but Flick could significantly reduce his playing minutes next season if he opts to permanently move Gavi back.

Gavi Joins the Midfield Party

Despite Marc Casadó's great season, his future at Barça has become complicated. Flick fully trusts Frenkie de Jong as the first option. But also, another who is appearing on the scene is Gavi, who is regaining his best form playing in the double pivot.

Gavi, after Marc Casadó's injury, is currently playing in this position to give Frenkie de Jong a rest. A position that the Andalusian likes, who has even publicly commented on this topic: "I can play as a '6' or in the double pivot," he recently said. Gavi's versatility pleases Flick, the Andalusian has shown that he can play in any position in the midfield.

Thus, the scenario for Marc Casadó becomes complicated, as in addition to Gavi and Frenkie, Bernal will also be recovered for the next season. Let's remember that Bernal charmed Flick with his play, the one from Berga has already been pointed out as the natural successor of Sergio Busquets. The competition is increasingly severe, especially in the midfield.