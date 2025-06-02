Thierry Henry gives the green light to Joan Laporta's dream signing: 'It's simple, I love it'

Thierry Henry, absolute legend of FC Barcelona, remains very alert to everything happening at his former club. He currently works as a commentator for CBS and has closely followed Barça's progress throughout the season. His affection for the Catalan club is reflected in his constant praise, especially for young players like Lamine Yamal and Hansi Flick's work.

The Frenchman keeps his passion for Barça alive, something that is evident in his public comments. Recently, Thierry Henry participated in the podcast The Overlap, where he spoke about current soccer events and gave valuable advice to FC Barcelona. Yes, because he pointed out to Joan Laporta the best signing they can make this summer.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta and the need to strengthen Barça's attack

Barça president is clear that the attacking area must be strengthened this summer. Hansi Flick has requested a winger to increase attacking options. However, Joan Laporta doesn't rule out the arrival of a reliable center forward either.

The main objective is to facilitate the transition with Robert Lewandowski. Although the Pole continues to perform at a good level, it's clear that he's nearing the end of his career. That's why Joan Laporta wants to secure the future with a young and talented number 9.

Julián Álvarez, the desired option for Joan Laporta and Thierry Henry

The Atlético de Madrid forward, Julián Álvarez, has become Barça's big bet. He finished his first season in Spain with 29 goals and 7 assists. These numbers reflect his ability and he has won over not only Joan Laporta but also Thierry Henry.

Thierry Henry described Julián Álvarez as his favorite number 9. He highlighted his versatility in pressing, his ability to play in a low block, and his capacity to keep the ball under control with good judgment. "I just love him," said the former Barça player.

An expensive signing, but with full support

Signing Julián Álvarez would require an investment of over €100 million. Despite the high cost, Joan Laporta doesn't give up on his efforts. Thierry Henry's words reinforce the conviction that Álvarez is the ideal forward for Barça.

Joan Laporta understands that betting on Julián is an investment for both the present and the future. The intention is for the Argentine to become the new attacking reference. In addition, his arrival would help consolidate a winning project alongside Hansi Flick.