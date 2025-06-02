Hansi Flick asks for his signing and gives €30M to Madrid: 'It's a lesser evil'

Hansi Flick has rightfully earned the right to make key decisions at Barça. His arrival marked a radical change, and this season he has gotten practically everything right. The recovery of players like Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha has been one of his greatest successes.

Both footballers seemed to be written off. Under Hansi Flick's leadership, they've regained a surprising level. Additionally, Hansi Flick has given trust to La Masia's academy players, propelling them toward the elite. He has also known how to manage the veterans, balancing youth and experience to achieve a domestic treble in his first season.

Renewal and the market, Hansi Flick's bet for Barça

Hansi Flick's good work has led Barça to renew his contract until 2027. The coach wants to keep making history at the club and is already thinking about the transfer market. Although he's satisfied with the squad, he doesn't rule out strengthening the attack.

There has been much talk about names like Nico Williams, Rafael Leao, or Luis Díaz. However, in recent hours another candidate has emerged who has sparked interest and joined the list of wingers who could arrive at Camp Nou. This is Take Kubo, a Real Sociedad player who fits Barça's needs.

Take Kubo, a necessary reinforcement for Hansi Flick

Kubo plays for Real Sociedad and has the winger profile Barça is looking for. His speed, dribbling, and ability to break through make him ideal for Hansi Flick's attacking approach. For this reason, the coach has asked the sporting management to consider his signing.

However, his signing doesn't come without difficulties. The main problem is the price and the connection with Real Madrid. Kubo has a release clause of €60 million, and the complicated part is that Madrid owns 50% of his rights.

The cost and the relationship with Madrid: a lesser evil for Barça

This means that, if Take Kubo is signed, €30 million would go directly to Real Madrid. For many, this transfer of money is a lesser evil if the player delivers what Hansi Flick expects. At Barça, they value that his quality could offset that financial expense.

Giving Madrid that amount remains a headache. The priority for Hansi Flick is to strengthen the team and compete at the highest level. That's why he insists on the need to thoroughly study this operation.