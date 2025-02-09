Reveal What Happened with Eric García on the Last Day of the Transfer Market: 'He Wanted to Come, But...'

Eric García has been one of the footballers who has been talked about the most in recent months due to the transfer market. Those from the Ciudad Condal had planned a series of departures and arrivals, but ultimately it wasn't so. Injuries have prevented Flick from parting with any of his players, and the defender has benefited.

Barça is in a great moment; most of the players in the squad have been important at some point. Eric García, who hadn't had many minutes until recently, has stepped up. Now, information is coming from Montilivi, and it has become clear that the Barça defender was very close to leaving.

Eric García's Situation

With Xavi Hernández, Eric García had some continuity in the first team, but he went from more to less and ended up leaving last season. Considering that the financial Fair Play was very tight and Eric wasn't playing, Barça decided to loan him. He went to Girona FC in search of opportunities and ended up being one of the most valued.

| Europa Press

Eric García had a great year under Míchel's orders and wanted to keep him in the squad, but he couldn't achieve it. Upon returning to Barça, Hansi Flick welcomed him with open arms. Unfortunately for the player, there is a lot of competition in the Ciudad Condal, and he wasn't the priority for the German coach.

Nonetheless, due to the large number of injuries, Hansi Flick wanted to give him the opportunity in the match against Benfica in the Champions League. After that day, everything changed for Eric García: he has started to accumulate minutes continuously, and the fans are beginning to see possibilities. A few days ago, Qique Cárcel, Girona's sporting director, spoke to the media about Eric's case.

Girona FC's Intentions with Eric García

"Last summer, I already said that we wanted him; we tried to incorporate him again, but he's playing at a good level at Barça, and they decided he wouldn't leave. He's a Barça player, they count on him, they've made him see that he was important. There were moments when he also wanted to come, and it was tried and discussed, but Hansi Flick said no; it's the most normal thing."

With these words from the sporting director, it's very clear that Girona does want Eric García and that he would also be okay with returning. Even so, it also shows that if he has any option at Barça, he prefers to stay.