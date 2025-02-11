Aitana Bonmatí and Pere Romeu Applaud Salma Paralluelo's Decision: 'El Madrid...'

Women's Barça doesn't let the best players slip away. They always find talent, sign the player, and make her shine. In recent years, the team has added important names, the latest being the Portuguese Kika Nazareth and the Polish Ewa Pajor.

Ewa Pajor is one of the best signings and is currently the top scorer in Liga F. And if you pair her with Aitana, Alexia, Hansen, or Mapi, an unbeatable team is formed.

But there's a name that goes unnoticed and shines on its own: Salma Paralluelo. A special, different footballer. She didn't always have a clear path, and it wasn't easy for her.

| Europa Press

Between Athletics and Soccer

Before becoming a star of Women's Barça, Salma was a promising athlete. She became a champion of Spain in several events, even competing in international championships. However, soccer was her passion, and it was in 2022 when Barça signed her, Salma had to leave athletics and bet everything on the ball.

Since then, her growth has been tremendous. Power, speed, goals, effort, and talent, she has everything needed to shine. Salma Paralluelo is a key piece in the team's scheme and also in the national team.

Madrid Also Wanted Salma Paralluelo

Real Madrid also tried to sign Salma Paralluelo, and not just once. The white club saw her as a strategic signing, a player with a huge future.

Real Madrid wants to reach the top, and for that, they need quality players like Salma. Her signing didn't happen because the footballer was clear: her place was in Barcelona.

Now Florentino Pérez regrets not having secured her signing and watches her shine at Barça. The footballer has already scored more than one goal against Real Madrid. And Salma Paralluelo made the right choice by choosing the blue and red team.

| @FCBfemeni

A Great Future Ahead

The coach, Pere Romeu, is pleased with the decision made. On more than one occasion, the coach has highlighted her talent and growth in the team. Her talent has boosted Barça, and the footballer has found her place.

Salma Paralluelo continues to grow. Every match shows details of her quality, her power, her ambition. And the best part is she's only 20 years old, and her ceiling is still far away.

Madrid tried, yes. But Barça won this battle. And with Salma on the team, they continue building an unstoppable project.