The main architect of Barça's successful season is Hansi Flick, who since his arrival has been making decisions that have improved the team's performance. The German coach has managed to rebuild a team that was struggling last season and has restored its pride. Flick's working methods have borne fruit and have brought out the best version of all the footballers on the team.

Hansi Flick has earned everyone's respect and enough credit to keep making risky decisions. This year he has bet on Gerard Martín to be Alejandro Balde's replacement, and it has worked out well. The new position of Ferran Torres has also worked perfectly; the Valencian has had his best season since his arrival at Camp Nou.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona

Given such successes, Deco and Laporta will give him free rein to do and undo as he sees fit this summer. In terms of signings, Hansi Flick has several requests, and the first is a full-back who can reliably replace Koundé. The German is also considering the arrival of a quality winger who can help Lamine Yamal or Raphinha.

Hansi Flick stops a sure sale, he stays

Hansi Flick would also be clear about the players who will leave Barça in the summer. The Cantabrian Pablo Torre is on the way out, and a loan is expected for the footballer to gain minutes and continue his progression. Pau Víctor and Héctor Fort will also leave and will very likely do so via loan as well.

Meanwhile, the one who won't move even with hot water by order of Hansi Flick is Eric García. The Catalan center-back has become one of the positive surprises of this Barça after starting the season with some doubts. Gradually, he has ended up consolidating himself in Flick's scheme, and his performance has aroused the interest of several European teams willing to pay 20 million euros for his signing.

| @FCBarcelona

Eric García will stay at Barça

That's what Hansi Flick has ordered, as he doesn't want to hear about the possible transfer of Eric García. The German coach considers the defender from Martorell key due to his versatility, tactical ability, and commitment. He has not only performed well as a center-back but also as a right-back or defensive pivot.

Although an offer of 20 million euros would be a good financial operation for Barça, considering that Eric García arrived for free, it will not be made. Eric has had to assume different roles this season due to injuries, and he has excelled in all of them. Flick's decision to count on the Catalan is firm and has outweighed the club's current economic needs.