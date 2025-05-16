From Bernabéu to Camp Nou, the fans demand and Joan Laporta agrees: 'Historic signing'

The current season is being historic for FC Barcelona, especially because the team has returned to shine like in the great times. The Catalans have won all the Clásicos played, defeating their eternal rival in the final of the Super Cup and Copa del Rey. Two titles achieved against Real Madrid in a brilliant and deserved manner.

The differences in sports management between both entities are evident, Barça stands out for the good treatment toward La Masia and a clearly defined play style from the base. Meanwhile, Real Madrid bets on big signings and top-tier reinforcements that are capable of making up for the lack of a base. These are two different ways of understanding soccer and both have yielded great results throughout history.

| Europa Press

However, in the current campaign, Joan Laporta is taking the lead thanks to his work and excellent management. Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí have become two clear examples to understand Barça's success. Real Madrid, meanwhile, has suffered due to injuries, especially in defense, while La Masia has continued generating talent.

Barça fans demand a signing from Madrid: Joan Laporta agrees

Even though the culé fans are proud of La Masia and the club's philosophy, this doesn't prevent them from also demanding signings. In this sense, social media are going crazy over a possible transfer that directly affects Barça and Madrid. In recent days, Joan Laporta would be considering the possibility of signing one of the stars of the white team.

We are talking about Rodrygo Goes, who seems to have his days numbered at the Bernabéu: his self-exclusion in the last Clásico is not forgiven. The Brazilian admitted to his coach that he was not ready to play the most important match of the season, sowing all kinds of doubts. Moreover, Rodrygo was already close to signing for Barça before going to the Bernabéu, but Florentino Pérez appeared to change his destiny.

Rodrygo, an option for Barça?

Rodrygo is going through the worst moment since his arrival at Chamartín, and although he has been key in recent seasons, he is now in the spotlight. The Brazilian has gone from indisputable to invisible. The emotional downturn has been fully confirmed, and it is not ruled out that he ends up leaving this summer: he could end up at FC Barcelona.

Rodrygo has a contract with Real Madrid until June 2028, and although Catalan fans are pushing for his signing, it seems unlikely that it will happen. The great rivalry between both teams makes it very improbable that an agreement will be reached. Joan Laporta is not willing to go overboard or change his ideals for Rodrygo, but if he sees the opportunity, he will try to close his signing.