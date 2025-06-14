There's a surprise with Zubimendi, a radical twist: Xabi Alonso already knows what's going to happen

Zubimendi has become the main name in recent weeks, as Real Sociedad's pivot, after a lifetime linked to the club, isn't ruling out a change of scenery. After Imanol's departure, his main supporter, Zubimendi's future seems far from Zubieta. Among those interested are the best teams in the world: Real Madrid, Barça, Bayern, and Arsenal.

| Europa Press

Xabi Alonso wants Zubimendi for their new project at Bernabéu

Xabi Alonso has arrived at Bernabéu to change the team's dynamic and believes Zubimendi is a key piece to achieve it. In fact, their interest is such that it seems they've picked up the phone to call the Real Sociedad player directly. Zubimendi, who coincided with Xabi Alonso in Real Sociedad's reserve team, has expressed his admiration for the former player and current Real Madrid coach on several occasions.

Zubimendi's playing style, similar to Xabi Alonso's during his time as a midfielder, would fit perfectly into the system the new Madrid coach intends to implement. His ability to distribute the ball, his great vision, and his tactical intelligence make him an ideal candidate to strengthen Real Madrid's midfield.

There's a surprise with Zubimendi, radical turn: Xabi Alonso already knows what will happen

However, despite the conversation between Xabi Alonso and Zubimendi, the midfielder's future is already decided, as confirmed by renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. According to Romano, the agreement with Arsenal is complete, and the English club will pay above his release clause to close the deal. Zubimendi will cost €65 million, leaving Xabi Alonso without their great desire.

Arsenal has offered an amount above the €60 million clause as a goodwill gesture toward Real Sociedad. The payment will be made in three installments, but Zubimendi will arrive this summer at the Emirates. It's a decision Xabi Alonso regrets, as they had very interesting plans for Madrid's midfield if Real's number "4" had ended up accepting Florentino Pérez's proposal.

Real Sociedad, which already kept the international midfielder last season despite interest from other teams, had promised to facilitate his departure if a suitable offer arrived. Zubimendi has accepted the transfer and only the medical examination remains. His next destination, as much as it pains Xabi Alonso, will be Arsenal.