Fabrizio Romano confirms the bomb: goodbye Barça, Liverpool have paid $150M

Fabrizio Romano, the well-known Italian journalist in the world of the soccer transfer market, has surprised once again with his announcements. Exclusively, the journalist has confirmed the latest bomb of the soccer transfer market. Liverpool has just closed a £128.3 million (150 millones) signing who is saying goodbye to Camp Nou forever.

The Barça sporting management has been working for months to keep improving the squad and make it more competitive. Hansi Flick has requested several reinforcements such as Joan García, who is already signed. However, the winger Flick has requested is still resisting and nothing has been decided for now.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @fabrizioromano

Fabrizio Romano confirms the big news that Barça dislikes

As Fabrizio Romano has reported, Hansi Flick is left without his favorite: Florian Wirtz is going to Liverpool for £128.3 million (150 millones). The young 22-year-old striker will strengthen Arne Slot's team, the agreement is already complete and he is expected to undergo a medical examination in the coming days. Wirtz becomes the third most expensive transfer in history, only surpassed by Neymar (222) and Mbappé (180).

Liverpool, recent Premier League champion, has already made the signing official after Fabrizio Romano's updates. The English club will pay Leverkusen the astronomical sum of £128.3 million (150 millones) for Florian Wirtz. The German international has been one of the most desired footballers after the high level he has shown in recent seasons: Hansi Flick had him on his list, but it won't be possible.

Leverkusen valued its star at £128.3 million (150 millones) and refused to negotiate any amount lower than the mentioned figure. The Reds had made two previous offers for Florian Wirtz, but they were rejected by the German team. Finally, the English had no choice but to give in and put the amount demanded by the German club on the table.

Florian Wirtz's numbers are astonishing

Florian Wirtz has played 45 matches this season, playing 3,711 yd. (3.392 minutos), scoring 16 goals and providing 15 assists. Wirtz has been standing out at Leverkusen for several seasons and has never hidden his fondness for Barça. Photos of him as a child wearing the Barça jersey have come to light, but his future won't be at Camp Nou.

Florian Wirtz has been a key footballer in Xabi Alonso's system in recent seasons. He is the best German footballer at the moment, he arrived at Leverkusen in 2020 and became the youngest debutant in the Bundesliga. Wirtz mainly plays on the left wing, exactly the position Flick wants to renew, but Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that he will play for Liverpool: FC Barcelona says goodbye.