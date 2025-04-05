There Is Surprise with Frenkie de Jong's Renewal: Barça Sets New Conditions

Frenkie De Jong's future is still hanging in the air, his contract renewal is uncertain, and if the Dutchman doesn't accept the new terms, he could leave this summer. Frenkie has rejoined the team, and under Hansi Flick, he has regained a leading role. The Dutch international is under contract until June 2026, and Barça is not willing for him to start the new season without having renewed.

Let's remember that Frenkie joined Barça in the summer of 2019 from Ajax, for which a fixed amount of 75M plus 11 in variables was paid. Barça can't afford for De Jong to leave for free next summer, and although Deco has attempted his renewal, it is still pending. Barça has been waiting for the player's response for a year, but Frenkie hasn't shown any signs of life.

The technical management at Barça wants Frenkie to continue but by accepting a significant salary reduction. After rejoining the team under Flick and once again having an important role, Frenkie De Jong is more open to renewing. Laporta has been clear; if he wants to continue at Barça, he will have to renew before the current season ends.

Frenkie De Jong and Barça

Although he arrived as one of the most promising midfielders in Europe, his performance at Barça has been very inconsistent. Frenkie has shown glimpses of his great quality, but his continuous physical problems have taken a toll. He has never been able to have the desired and necessary consistency to fully succeed at Barça.

| @frenkiedejong, Instagram

After a long period out of competition due to his latest injury, Frenkie has returned strongly. Hansi Flick has always spoken well of the 27-year-old Dutchman, and his confidence in the player has been key. Frenkie has participated in 32 matches with 1538 minutes of effective play, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.

His Renewal Depends on the Formula of Kevin Punter, Star of Barça's Basketball Team

Barça can't afford to continue with De Jong's current salary conditions. Between salary, deferrals, and amortization, Barça is paying more than 35M annually. It remains to be seen if De Jong ends up accepting the new conditions imposed by Laporta, a formula that has been used to renew their basketball star.

Kevin Punter, the American shooting guard and the team's great star, has just renewed by accepting a salary reduction in exchange for extending his contract for more years. This is the formula they want to use to renew Frenkie De Jong, and Barça is willing to renew him until 2030. Meanwhile, De Jong would have to accept a significant salary reduction that eliminates at least the conditions of his current contract.