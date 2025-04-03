Laporta's No. 1 Rival Belittles the Women's Team and Makes a Fool of Himself

In recent years, Women's Barça has grown by leaps and bounds. What was once a forgotten section is now one of the most powerful and followed teams in the world.

Names like Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, and Mapi León have earned the affection and admiration of millions of fans. These players are icons and symbols of the transformation of women's soccer into a global phenomenon.

| @FCBfemeni

The Challenge of Víctor Font

However, amid all this growth, the figure of Víctor Font has returned to the spotlight, and not for good reasons. Font, who ran for Barça's presidential elections in 2021, was the main rival of Joan Laporta, although it was the latter who emerged victorious.

Years later, Font has once again put himself forward as a candidate for next year under his slogan "Sí al Futur" ("say yes to the future"). This name seeks to connect with fans, but his doubts about women's soccer sow uncertainty.

| Europapress

Víctor Font's Blunder on APM

In a recent appearance on the program APM (Alguna Pregunta Més), Víctor Font was subjected to a challenge that exposed his lack of knowledge about Women's Barça. Joel Díaz, a collaborator of the program, tasked him with naming three defenders of the women's team.

The challenge seemed simple, given the level and impact of the current players. However, Font was unable to get a single name right in the seven seconds he had to respond. Font's silence was awkward, while Díaz provided the correct answer: Irene Paredes, Mapi León, and Marta Torrejón.

Besides being an essential part of Barça's defense, these names have enormous recognition both nationally and internationally.

A Worrying Pattern

This is not the first incident where Víctor Font is outmatched by women's soccer. In 2021, during the presidential elections, all candidates were subjected to a knowledge test about Barça's players.

While Toni Freixa was the only one who got it right, Font, once again, showed a profound lack of knowledge. He was asked about three players who were already part of the squad: Asisat Oshoala, Andrea Pereira, and Leila Ouahabi. While Laporta admitted not knowing any of them, Font mentioned Megan Rapinoe, a globally known player but unrelated to Barça at that time.

This mistake cost him several criticisms, but the most serious was that, when informed that the three players were already part of the team, his response was: "Yeah, that's why."