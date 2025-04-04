Confirmed, Arsenal and Chelsea Request a Barça Signing: 'He's Made Pedri Better'

This upcoming transfer market promises to be intense, and many movements will very likely occur at Barça. The club's economy continues to be delicate, which will lead to the forced departure of several squad members. Footballers like Ansu Fati, Pablo Torre, Pau Víctor, and Christensen himself are seen as sure departures.

Other footballers like Frenkie De Jong or Ronald Araújo do not have their continuity guaranteed even though they have active contracts. A good transfer of these players would be decisive in resolving the club's financial problems and balancing the accounts. Barça needs to sell to undertake the new reinforcements that Hansi Flick is asking the club for.

However, although the previously mentioned players have a high probability of leaving Barça, other unexpected movements could occur. The good performance of several academy players is attracting the interest of powerful Premier League clubs. At Barça, there is nervousness about one of their academy players who has played a decisive role in making Pedri a better player; Casadó's future at Barça could be in jeopardy.

Marc Casadó, Key in the Midfield

The exceptional season that the La Masia player is having in the first team has not gone unnoticed in England. The blaugrana academy player has broken into the first team after having the full confidence of the German coach Hansi Flick. Marc Casadó is a valued footballer, and several Premier League teams are willing to sign him.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Barça is relatively calm considering that last summer they renewed Casadó until 2028 with a 100M clause. The 21-year-old midfielder has been the perfect partner for Pedri in the midfield, although recently, De Jong's presence has relegated him to the bench in some matches. Currently, Marc Casadó is injured with a partial ligament tear and is estimated to be out for two months.

Arsenal and Chelsea Compete for Marc Casadó

Although the economic potential of the Premier League is well known, Barça will refer to the player's clause in its entirety. The Catalan team will prioritize the departure of players who are not in Flick's plans to free up salary mass and generate income. Only if the club found itself in a pressing situation would it have to negotiate his departure at a lower price.

Marc Casadó is being a very important player in Flick's game plan, having played 36 matches with 2,447 effective minutes. He has scored one goal and provided six assists, being one of the most used footballers by Flick. His great performance has also earned him a draft to the national team; he is undoubtedly the revelation of the season in the Catalan context.